Soccer

8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Down to eight men, second-division side Nancy reached the last 32 of the French Cup by beating French league side Troyes 4-2 in a penalty shootout after they finished regulation time 1-1 on Saturday. Troyes is the first Ligue 1 team to get knocked out...

www.seattletimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troyes#Penalty Shootout#Paris Fc#Ap#French#Auxerre 3 1
