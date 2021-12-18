ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: The Hidden Meaning Behind Lloyd’s Gift to Walker

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0QTG_0dQcx5QJ00

In one of the top storylines of the fourth season, “Yellowstone” ranch hands Lloyd and Walker are feuding over the love of a buckle bunny.

WARNING: “Yellowstone” Season 4 Spoilers Below!

Their feud reached a boiling point in an earlier episode when Lloyd smashed Walker’s guitar and stabbed him in the chest. The two “Yellowstone” workers were sentenced to the ranch’s arena where they are to fight out their differences. It seems to have worked as Lloyd is remorseful for his action. He trades in his prized belt buckle to buy a new guitar for Walker. For the time, at least, the two men have come to an understanding and established a truce. We will see if this uneasy truce holds up for the remainder of the fourth “Yellowstone” season.

Now, some “Yellowstone” fans are speculating that the guitar gift could have a deeper meaning than simply ending a feud. This theory is fueled by the latest edition of “Stories from the Bunkhouse.”

“We all have our own ways of apologizing and admitting that we were wrong,” Denim Richards (Colby) says. “Lloyd realizes he might lose Yellowstone.”

Richards’ co-stars Jefferson White (Jimmy) and Ian Bohen (Ryan) agree with his statement. The actors believe the guitar was as much an apology to the “Yellowstone” powers as just to Walker. In other words, Lloyd is asking for forgiveness from ranch owner John Dutton and manager Rip Wheeler.

“I’m not sure if there’s a more cowboy way of doing it than that,” White says. Lloyd traded in his belt buckle, so I’m reading that saying ‘no Lloyd, Lloyd, no what are you doing?’ With a gun or a guitar, he’ll return to that bunkhouse.”

‘Yellowstone’ Ranchers Agree to a ‘Truce’ Amid Escalating Feud

Much changed in the third season of “Yellowstone” when buckle bunnies Mia and Laramie took up residence in the bunkhouse. Several adult men with only a few women to choose from is a recipe for disaster. In what came as a shock to everyone, Laramie first took up with Lloyd, who is several decades her senior. When she grew tired of Lloyd, Laramie looked to Walker, much to Lloyd’s angst. Mia has caused little to no drama in the bunkhouse as she is smitten with Jimmy. In a recent episode, she leaves the bunkhouse after far too much drama for he liking. Laramie is a different story as she has pit Lloyd and Walker in a feud that has drug on since the last season.

That’s how we wound up with this feud in the first place. For now, however, it seems Lloyd and Walker will leave it be.

With the “Yellowstone” bunkhouse solidified once more, perhaps they can get back to business. Sure they have to make sure the cattle is in the right place, but could there be another situation in the future they have to deal with?

With “Yellowstone,” you can never count out the unexpected.

Comments / 6

Don Blank
3d ago

OR, Lloyd also bought the gun. Then later, when he puts one right between Walker's horns and leaves him out in the wilderness, no one will suspect him - since he made up with Walker. 😉

Reply
4
JoAnn Doyle
3d ago

It was a Grand gesture, Lloyd is faithful to John and Rip and he doesn't want to jeopardize it! Mia and Laramie were nothing but Trouble

Reply
4
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Fans Talk Rip Unleashing Hell If He Learns Beth’s Secret

Shine up your boots and put on your best cowboy hat because another brand new episode of “Yellowstone” is nearly here. With the most recent episode, we have reached the midway point in “Yellowstone’s” fourth season. As we begin the back half of season four, we have more questions than answers at this point. One of the biggest questions we hope to have an answer to soon is just how Rip Wheeler will act when he learns Beth Dutton’s secret. It’s the subject of discussion in the latest “Yellowstone” Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Rip Learns Major John Dutton Secret in Tonight’s Episode

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” could be in for a real doozy with tonight’s (Sunday) brand new season. A new teaser trailer for tonight’s episode dropped earlier today and has “Yellowstone” fans cranking up the excitement. A lot of action is packed into the 30-second clip and it appears we could be getting some answers to long-awaited questions. One of the most interesting moments in the trailer occurs at the very beginning. John Dutton and Rip Wheeler are traveling to an unknown location inside a “Yellowstone” vehicle. John informs Rip that he knows who tried to kill him as a concerned look overcomes Rip’s face. Fans of the show can’t wait to see how Rip reacts when he learns of who tried to kill his boss and future father-in-law. We wouldn’t want to be the bad guys in this situation with Rip on a trail of destruction.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Drops Awesome Photo of Cast’s Night Out in Las Vegas

The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Rip Wheeler
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Explains Why Hugging Cole Hauser Was ‘Awkward’

Most “Yellowstone” fans wouldn’t call Rip Wheeler the “touchy-feely” type. But during Episode 7, a heartwarming moment occurred between him and Teeter. Previously, the ranch hand got the boot because John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse. But Teeter fought for her case, approaching John and Rip to tell him why she deserved to stay. John soon learned she was branded, and he couldn’t very well kick her off the ranch after she dedicated her life to it.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Cowboy#Lloyd And Walker#Lloyd Lloyd
thecinemaholic.com

Does Lloyd Die on Yellowstone? Is He Leaving the Show?

‘Yellowstone‘ has developed a reputation for delivering surprising interpersonal conflicts by putting unexpected characters at odds with one another. Moreover, these conflicts can often be deadly, leading fans to worry about the fates of their favorite characters. One such storyline is currently unfolding in the show’s fourth season, with seniormost ranch hand Lloyd Pierce finding himself in trouble after failing to curb his despise for Walker. Here’s what happens to Lloyd in ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 and whether the situation will lead to his eventual demise.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Talk ‘Most Missed Cast Member’ in Season 4

With all the drama filling Yellowstone this season, some fans are sharing their sadness over the “most missed cast member.”. So, you’re thinking about a certain person, Outsiders?. Nope. These fans on Reddit were chopping up the Taylor Sheridan-created western drama over this missing cast member. The helicopter. RavenNV writes,...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Says He’s Terrified of Cole Hauser

While speaking about last night’s episode of Yellowstone, Jimmy actor Jefferson White amusingly admitted to being terrified of co-star Cole Hauser. In this week’s “Stories From the Bunkhouse,” White is joined by Ryan actor Ian Bohen and Denim Richards who portrays Colby on the hit Paramount series. The three men touched on all things Season 4, Episode 7, which aired on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: One Ranch Hand Got Fired Despite Being Branded

Things escalated quickly on “Yellowstone” last night, causing John Dutton to make a firm decision that affects one branded bunkhouse member. Lloyd stabbed Walker, causing John and Rip to make an example out of him towards the end of the episode. But before that happened, John told Rip that he was enforcing a new rule. And there would be no exceptions to this rule: No girls in the bunkhouse.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 7: John Dutton Finally Learns Truth About Ranch Hands

Last night on “Yellowstone,” fans’ favorite ranch hand made a case for herself that revealed a huge secret to John Dutton. Before we dive into that secret: Justice for Teeter has been served! Fans couldn’t believe it last week when John Dutton ordered all women out of the bunkhouse, including her. And when Rip tried to make a case for Teeter, John shut it down.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes Reveals What His Favorite Scene to Film from Season 4 Was

It’s been an exciting start to the fourth season of “Yellowstone” and fans of the hit show can’t wait to see what comes next. Kayce Dutton has been right in the middle of all the season four action and will likely continue to be. After surviving the attack on his life earlier this season, it is off to the races for Kayce. He dispatches the shooters advancing on his office and takes off after the van carrying the men who shot his father, John Dutton. After a short chase, he locates the van and all hell breaks loose. A mass shootout breaks out between the assailants and law enforcement with Kayce right in the middle. He gets the upper hand and kills the attackers but is shot in the abdomen. He survives the gunshot wound and appears to be alright as the season moves forward.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Teases Intense Rip Wheeler Moment in Tonight’s Season 4, Episode 6 Preview

Fan-favorite “Yellowstone” character Rip Wheeler has some thought decisions to make on tonight’s episode, based on the latest preview. Rip acts not only as the foreman on the Dutton Ranch but also as John Dutton‘s go-to person for dirty work. He’ll take people “to the train station” when John or Rip think they deserve it, based on their words or actions. Some secrets gotta stay buried, no matter what.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Yellowstone Fans Aren’t Happy About a Character Leaving the Ranch

Yellowstone’s recent sixth episode featured the kind of prideful fistfights and filial tension found only in the spiciest of telenovelas: Lloyd and Walker finally threw down, while Jamie stood up to his father, Garret Randall, who promptly sat down and made Jamie cry—seriously, what are we watching this season? The episode’s real casualty, however, was fan-favorite Teeter, who did nothing wrong, has only been badass, and yet finds herself packing her bags.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Debate If Carter Will Get the Brand

“Yellowstone” stars Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, and Jefferson White dished on whether or not Carter (Finn Little) will be branded by the end of the season. The trio analyzed Season 4 Episode 3 a few weeks ago on their YouTube series “Stories From the Bunkhouse.” During the episode, White asked the other two what advice they had for Carter, which led to a discussion about the brand.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Breaks Down Why That Insane Beating Rip Gave Lloyd ‘Had to Happen’

There’s one rule on Yellowstone: No fighting in the bunkhouse. Season 4, Episode 4 shows exactly why – and what happens if there is. Walker has been “twisting the knife” into Lloyd for a while now. This musical snake-in-the-grass isn’t a gracious winner. He’s the opposite, and he’s making sure Lloyd suffers every minute he continues to shack up with Laramie.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

332K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy