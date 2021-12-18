How AI regulation is developing in the insurance industry

Despite substantial investments in tooling, 74% of companies are struggling to achieve true observability, according to a new report from LogDNA and the Harris Poll. Two-thirds of survey respondents report spending $100,000 or more annually on observability tools, with 38% spending $300,000 or more annually. In many cases, companies are using more than four different tools, yet many are dissatisfied, citing issues with usability (66%), barriers to collaboration across teams (67%), and challenges with routing security events (58%). Other pain points include ingesting data into a standard format (32%) and routing it into multiple tools for different use cases (30%). More than half of respondents indicate that they would like to replace the tools they are using.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO