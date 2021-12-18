Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Officially Confirmed

Every so often, a long-hidden artifact is unearthed from the fathomless annals of popular culture to be carried forth and presented anew as a fresh revelation. Nippon Columbia and DJ Notoya’s own revelation transports listeners to a fabled place in an intriguing era: Tokyo in the mid-1970s and ’80s. Featuring 18 solid tracks selected by Notoya from Nippon Columbia’s expansive vaults, comprehensive double LP Tokyo Glow showcases the lesser-known gems of the bustling metropolis’s stellar city pop movement—an eclectic category of R&B/soul, funk, boogie, and jazz fusion-influenced J-pop, often associated with a romantic, tech-centric vision of the future. Eventually dismissed by much of the Japanese mainstream after its heyday, classic city pop recordings have maintained devoted cult followings among DJs and musicians, who share a collective appreciation of the genre’s intricate compositions and skilled arrangements, as well as its wistfully sleek, nostalgia-saturated nuances. A prominent participant among this following, Notoya remains a leading city pop scholar and collector, his vast knowledge of the movement’s catalog, history, and cultural implications rendering him the appropriate authority in both compiling and representing Tokyo Glow. His selections consist of intimate classics and enviable rarities, the twilit dreamscapes conjured from each lyric and note becoming strange holidays from what has become for many an overwhelmingly bleak present.

