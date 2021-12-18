ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books we love: NPR's top picks for 2021 memoirs

capradio.org
 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. From NPR's yearly reading list, Books We Love, we hear...

Tomato Reader’s December Book Picks

These three novels selected by our Tomato book reviewers, are perfect company for long winter days and nights. The Lincoln Highway takes place over ten days in 1954. Bewilderment, the love story of a father for his son rang through with heartfelt clarity. Blush is set in a vineyard on Long Island’s North Fork.
Obed Silva’s memoir delivers a transborder story as universal as love and loss

“The Death of My Father the Pope,” Obed Silva’s debut is a memoir about his own struggles with violence and addiction growing up in Chihuahua, Mexico and later in Los Angeles, CA, as he processes the life and death of a father from whom he inherited deep psychological wounds and alcoholism. An abusive, larger-than-life figure, whose talent for painting was never fully realized, Silva’s father is portrayed by the East Los Angeles College professor in both his worst and best lights. At the same time, as Silva relates his father’s story and his own, including details about Silva’s seven brushes with death–one of which has left him paralyzed for life–the author also provides insight into the transborder existence of so many who live along the United States’ southern border with Mexico.
Boredom is one of the '100 Things We've Lost to the Internet'

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to author Pamela Paul, editor of The New York Times Book Review, about her book: 100 Things We've Lost to the Internet. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. We're nearing the end of the year that Facebook became Meta. That's...
Encore: How To Reframe Jealousy In Relationships

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. When cultivated correctly, jealousy can be a "beautiful opportunity" to "deepen our awareness of what we want, who we care about and who we are." Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you....
Remembering 'Vampire Chronicles' author Anne Rice

Rice, who died Dec. 11, grew up in New Orleans and hit it big in 1976 with her first novel, Interview with the Vampire. She followed up with more than a dozen novels. Originally broadcast in 1990. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a nonprofit...
Jay Trachtenberg’s Top Books of 2021

In light of the naked antisemitism on display in our fair city recently it's perhaps apropos that the books that resonated most with me this year had decidedly Jewish themes. Most entertaining was Joshua Cohen's hilarious, "based on true events" novel, The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family (New York Review Books, 248 pp., $14.95 [paper]). Historian Ruben Blum is the lone, token Jew on the entire campus of a small upstate New York college, circa 1960, who is drafted to be on the committee considering the job application of Israeli scholar Benzion Netanyahu. Cajoled into reluctantly hosting the applicant's visit to campus, Blum is blindsided when Netanyahu shows up with his entire family, including 10-year-old Benjamin, expecting to stay at their host's abode. What ensues is a comic and thought-provoking clash of cultures involving the unassuming, comfortably assimilated American Jews and their far more brash, historically fatalistic counterparts. What's not to laugh at?
The best movies and TV of 2021, picked by NPR critics

In 2021, movies tentatively returned to theaters. Television production stopped, and started, and sometimes stopped again. Movies and TV seasons that had been delayed were finally seen, and projects that would once have shown up only on big screens appeared on small ones. With all that in mind, NPR's critics...
KCRW's Top 10 Food Books of 2021

From magical cookbooks to culinary ethnographies to secret histories, these are the books that inspired Good Food in 2021, as selected by host Evan Kleiman. “Black Food” is one of the most important releases of the year from a seasoned vegan food author and activist. As chef-in-residence of the Museum of the African Diaspora, Bryant has worked for years curating shows to bring Black voices to the forefront. His dream of creating a publishing imprint to give BIPOC culinary voices a home has been realized with the new Penguin Random House imprint 4 Color Books. Bryant Terry is the founder and editor-in-chief. “Black Food” is the first publication from 4 Color Books. Terry has compiled a powerful collection of recipes along with verse, poems, photographs, and paintings that is a rich shared history.
PEOPLE Picks The Best Children's Books of 2021

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess by Tom Gauld. Fairy-tale tropes are upended in Gauld's charming tale of royal siblings who take turns rescuing each other....
Old Fox and his friends have been a comforting tale for Twitter users

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. British writer Anne Louise Avery tells Scott Detrow about a magical fox and his friends, whose stories she has been tweeting in her hashtag-series #OldFoxAdventCalendar. Transcript. SCOTT DETROW, HOST:. Once upon a time in a village in Dorset lived an old fox....
'Tis the season. David Sedaris reads 'Santaland Diaries'

Years before humorist David Sedaris became a celebrated writer, he worked as a Christmas elf at a Macy's department store in New York. His time as Santa's helper was less than merry and bright. Sedaris wrote about the dark side of holiday spirit in the Santaland Diaries, a sardonic collection...
'Punch Me Up to the Gods' is Brian Broome's first memoir — and it just won the 2021 Kirkus Prize. Here's how he wrote the book, from utilizing writing communities to reading James Baldwin.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Brian Broome is the author of the 2021 Kirkus Prize-winning memoir "Punch Me Up to the Gods." We spoke with Broome about writing his first full-length memoir. Broome also mentions various works by authors within his community that...
"Our Table" -- A lovely new children's book for these strange, distracted times

Our guest is the bestselling children's book author, Peter H. Reynolds, whose celebrated works are known for their recurring themes of kindness, sensitivity, and respect. He tells us about his newest volume, "Our Table," which profiles a girl named Violet. She longs for the time when her family was connected -- before life, distractions, and technology pulled them all away from each other. After all, Violet's family used to gather at the table, with lots of food and warmth, to swap stories, tell jokes, share smiles, and so forth. But now...everyone keeps looking down at their phone. As was noted of this work by Booklist (in a starred review): "You can read this picture book as a parable for our times, when electronic devices that supposedly connect people actually isolate them. Reynolds tells the story simply and illustrates it expressively.... A reminder of what really matters."
Most hospitals in China only offer reproductive services to married women

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. China is liberalizing birth restrictions because it wants families to have more children. But unconventional families still find themselves constrained by social norms. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source of news because of you. As a...
The top five videos games of 2021 selected by the NPR staff

In a world that remains anything but normal, gaming has become a source of companionship and catharsis. The game industry has struggled to keep up as major releases like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarök have once again been delayed by the pandemic. But you'd be hard pressed to find a year with more breadth. Over 11 thousand unique titles were released to the online marketplace Steam, thousands more than any other year. Consoles like the Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch each deepened their catalogs with new franchises and remasters of old classics, and independent games enjoyed heightened visibility at The Game Awards and on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.
Top picks 2021: Four tech books TechRepublic recommends

As our tech-driven world accelerates year after year, so does the number of books that attempt to explain its history, its present state, and how it can be used more effectively in the future. The quality and tone of tech books range wildly. For instance, some are dense and often...
