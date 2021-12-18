ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey ‘Reached Out’ To Britney Spears Amid Her Conservatorship: ‘Everybody Deserves To Be Free’

By Erin Silvia
 4 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey revealed that she contacted Britney Spears ‘through a mutual friend’ during her conservatorship battle and called her situation ‘horrific.’

Mariah Carey, 52, has nothing but well wishes for Britney Spears! The singer recently admitted she “reached out” the fellow pop star, 40, when she was going through her conservatorship battle and let her know she wasn’t “alone.” It turns out Mariah’s good deed for Britney, who was freed from her conservatorship in Nov., was also inspired by mega late star Prince.

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific. So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone,’” Mariah said in an interview with NME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqyAZ_0dQcwnf100
Mariah Carey reached out to Britney Spears amid her conservatorship. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours,” she continued. “He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up—which it is.”

She went on to add, “You’ve got to be a giving person. It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Mariah isn’t the only female singer to send kind messages to Britney during her struggles. Lady Gaga also made headlines when she sent the “Circus” crooner well wishes shortly after the conservatorship was ended by judge. “The legal system doesn’t care about what we have to say…I prayed for her this whole time and I am so happy for her,” she told Extra. “I don’t want to speak on behalf of her. I want everyone to know we can all cheer her on, but really and truly, it’s her that made this happen and I think we should applaud her for adopting her own freedom.”

Once Gaga’s words went public, Britney didn’t hesitate to publicly thank her. “Thank you Lady Gaga for genuinely taking your time to say something to kind,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “You made me cry!!! I love you!!!”

Britney was involved in her conservatorship for 13 years before shew as able to finally get her freedom back and she’s been showing off her excitement through social media posts, like the one above, ever since.

