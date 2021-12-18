ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins top Sabres in OT to win 6th straight

PITTSBURGH — Malcolm Subban made a save so spectacular, it left the Pittsburgh Penguins muttering to themselves. Not that it mattered in the end. Not with the way the Penguins are playing, no matter who is in the opposing net. Jeff Carter redirected a centering pass from Kris...

AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
