(Bismarck, ND) -- Protesters are upset and crying foul after they were kicked out of Saturday morning's meeting at state Republican party headquarters in Bismarck. One protester said the group had gathered to attend the meeting, which uncharacteristically wasn't open to the public with business being conducted behind closed doors. Protesters say the group was joined by several party members who reportedly staged a walkout amid concerns that some meeting attendees who were casting votes had not been duly elected.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO