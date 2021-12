PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO