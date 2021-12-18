Vishay Intertechnology 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP Capacitor Series Honored With AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that the company’s 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP™ capacitor series recently received a 2021 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Passive/Discrete Devices category. The devices are the industry’s first ruggedized ENYCAP electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors to offer useful life of...www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0