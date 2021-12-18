ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Vishay Intertechnology 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP Capacitor Series Honored With AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) announced that the company’s 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP™ capacitor series recently received a 2021 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Passive/Discrete Devices category. The devices are the industry’s first ruggedized ENYCAP electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors to offer useful life of...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Advanced Resources and Risk Technology

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced that its Seequent business unit recently acquired Denver-based Advanced Resources and Risk Technology, LLC (AR2Tech), a developer of geostatistical software applications. The acquisition provides Seequent with state-of-the-art geostatistics algorithms, technology, and IP for complex geospatial problem solving, complementing its geological modeling solutions and workflows, to help solve earth, environmental, and resources challenges.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, PA — Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ: DGICB) reported that its board of directors recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of its Class A common stock and $0.1425 per share of its Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Comstar Technologies Announces Partnership with Zaviant Consulting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Comstar Technologies announced a new partnership with Zaviant Consulting. The strategic partnership enables Comstar to further enhance its cybersecurity offering while providing existing and future clients direct access to Zaviant’s deep bench of security and privacy professionals. Through the partnership, additions to Comstar’s portfolio...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology To Acquire Substantially All of the Assets of Barry Industries for $21 Million

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH) announced that it recently signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of Barry Industries for $21 million, subject to working capital and net cash adjustments at closing. The all-cash transaction is expected to close on December 31, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Malvern, PA
Malvern, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
MyChesCo

Trinseo Broadens Portfolio with Bio-attributed Polystyrene, ABS, and SAN

BERWYN, PA — Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) recentlyannounced that its flagship STYRON™ Polystyrene Resins, MAGNUM™ ABS Resins, and TYRIL™ SAN Resins now are available with renewable content. These materials combine fossil-based polymers with renewable raw materials according to a mass balance process, resulting in a bio-attributed composition from 80 to 95 percent.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Passage Bio Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recently recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Vanguard Predicts 2022 Will Be a Challenging Year for Investors

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently released its wide-ranging outlook and analysis on the future of the global economy and financial markets. This year’s report, “Striking a better balance,” serves as a guidepost for what investors can expect from the global economic landscape in the years ahead. Vanguard’s economists explore key themes that will drive the direction of markets, including economic growth, the trajectory of global inflation, and policy decisions that will shape the next phase of the recovery.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Wireless PoNS

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued U.S. Patent No. 11,197,994, which is directed to systems for providing non-invasive neurorehabilitation of a patient. The patent is similar in scope to prior Helius patents for the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) device but expressly recites that the communications between the mouthpiece and controller are done wirelessly.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics Industry#Capacitor#Edlc#Vsh#Enycap#Weaa
MyChesCo

South Mill Champs Distribution Network Expands with the Opening of New Distribution Center

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — South Mill Champs, one of North America’s largest high-quality mushroom growers, is opening its seventh US distribution center in Sacramento, California. The new Sacramento Distribution Center will supply regional foodservice and retail markets with high-quality fresh Champs MushroomsTM, Stuffed Baby Bella Caps, and other seasonal produce.
SACRAMENTO, CA
MyChesCo

NRx Pharmaceuticals Added to the Nasdaq Biotech Index

RADNOR, PA — NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced that Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has added the company to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) effective December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to measure the performance of a set of Nasdaq-listed biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Addition to the NBI requires...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) announced that its Board of Trustees recently declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per Series C Preferred Share, $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share, and $0.40625 per Series E Preferred Share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021. The Company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

SEI Declares Dividend of $0.40 per Share

OAKS, PA — The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) recently declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 21, 2021, with a payment date of Jan. 7, 2022. The Board...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
MyChesCo

LifeBrand Expands Footprint in Sports Industry With Los Angeles Chargers Strategic Partnership

WEST CHESTER, PA — LifeBrand recently welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers as their newest professional sports client and multi-year strategic partner. Headquartered in West Chester PA, LifeBrand’s technology is built to strengthen both individual and corporate brands by quickly detecting potentially harmful social media content with the option to edit or delete. LifeBrand has partnered with a number of professional sports organizations this year, primarily located throughout the Northeast. The Chargers are the first West Coast-based professional sports organization to team up with the enterprising East Coast tech company.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Derek T. Kan Named to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) announced that Derek T. Kan recently joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research.
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

Republic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President, Relationship Manager in South Jersey Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, announced the recent hiring of Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager based in its Marlton, New Jersey office. In this role, Trimble will be responsible for overseeing and growing the customer portfolio for the bank’s expanding presence in South Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Burnham Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividends

LANCASTER, PA — Burnham Holdings, Inc., (OTC-Pink: BURCA) announced common and preferred stock dividends. At its meeting on December 9, 2021, Burnham Holdings, Inc.’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and a semi-annual preferred stock dividend of $1.50 per share, both payable December 30, 2021, with a record date of December 23, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy