BOSTON (CBS) — The Buffalo Bills will be without Cole Beasley on Sunday when they visit the Patriots, as the receiver has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Beasley made it a point over the course of the year to advocate for his right to remain unvaccinated. NFL rules require unvaccinated players to spend a mandatory 10 days on the COVID list after testing positive. Cole Beasley did in fact test positive. He’s out 10 days. https://t.co/A682LKYEZk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021 Beasley, 32, has 76 receptions for 640 yards anda touchdown this year. He is second on the team in receptions...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO