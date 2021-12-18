ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

South Florida rises into CDC's 'high risk' category as state reports 8,709 new COVID cases

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida reported 8,709 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, ending a week in which a rush for tests ahead of the holidays resulted in the most new weekly cases since mid-September. South Florida’s three counties all saw positivity rates near or over 6% and new...

Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: 1,556 People Hospitalized With COVID-19

BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no need to panic yet, but the numbers are again becoming notable for COVID-19 in Florida. The United States Department of Health and Human Services report for Thursday, which is based on Wednesday’s data, reveals that 1,556 […] The article FLORIDA: 1,556 People Hospitalized With COVID-19 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida offers new COVID antibody treatment for high-risk groups

OCALA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the availability of a new antibody treatment for high-risk groups before exposure or infection of COVID-19. The governor said during a news conference in Ocala that the state has 3,100 doses of the AstraZeneca antibody drug Evusheld, which was authorized by the Food and Drug administration earlier this month. The drug will be available for people 12 years and older with serious health problems or allergies. Regulators said the required two antibody injections may be effective at preventing COVID-19 infections for six months.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS

