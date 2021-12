UK economic growth slowed more sharply than first thought between July and September and fears are mounting that the new Omicron variant of coronavirus will send the recovery into reverse.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded by 1.1% in the third quarter, compared with an initial estimate of 1.3%.This marks a sharp pullback on growth in the second quarter, when UK output increased by a revised 5.4% following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.It comes even before the impact of Omicron, which is widely expected to see the economy contract in December as consumers retrench in the face...

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO