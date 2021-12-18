ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart' Special Closes Out the Year at Peacock

By John Lutz
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock will close out the year with a brand-new special from the unique comedy duo Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart. 2021 and Done With Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart "is an edgy, insightful, and hilarious retrospective of a year that began with so much promise, but mostly turned into a sequel...

collider.com

Rolling Stone

Someone Spent $450,000 for ‘Land’ Next to Snoop Dogg’s NFT House

Want to be Snoop Dogg’s neighbor in the metaverse? It could cost you about $450,000. That’s how much one NFT collector spent on Friday, Dec. 3rd, to own a plot of virtual land in the Snoopverse — an interactive world the rapper is developing in The Sandbox, an Ethereum-based platform for creating and monetizing online hangout spaces and gaming experiences. Snoop is currently building a digital recreation of his real-life Diamond Bar, California mansion, wherein he’ll throw exclusive, members-only parties, according to plans on The Sandbox website. There will also be a music venue for concerts. Residents — who can customize...
imdb.com

Snoop Dogg's Murder Trial Is Becoming A Starz Series

Multi-hyphenate and G-funk icon Snoop Dogg has enjoyed many professional transitions, from a gangster lifestyle to a pimp image and beyond, an open-mindedness that now has him cooking alongside Martha Stewart. But in 1995, the talk of the town was Snoop's first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of rival gang member Phillip "Little Smooth" Woldermariam, who was shot by his bodyguard, McKinley Lee Jr. Under the defense of O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran, it eventually came to light that Woldermariam's friend Jason London had recovered and concealed the gun his fallen brother was carrying at the time he was shot, and Snoop and Lee...
Popculture

'Diff'rent Strokes' Live: Snoop Dogg Makes Surprise Appearance, and Fans Can't Get Over It

The Live in Front of a Studio Audience re-creation of the iconic sitcom Diff'rent Strokes that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 7 is garnering a lot of attention, mainly due to Snoop Dogg's role. The second-half of the episode kicked off with a special appearance from Todd Bridges. Bridges played Willis during the eight-season sitcom and is sadly the show's only surviving original cast member. During his act, Bridges shared fond memories about first walking through the doors of the Drummond Park Avenue apartment when the series premiered in 1978. He also spoke of the impact the show had on his life. And while fans were happy to see Bridges, it was the unexpected guests that received the most reactions.
Person
John Lutz
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Loni Love
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
William Shatner
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Drakeo the Ruler’s Stabbing Death: ‘I’m Praying for Peace in Hip-Hop’

Snoop Dogg is “praying for peace in hip-hop” following the stabbing death of rapper Drakeo the Ruler at a Los Angeles music festival on Saturday (Dec. 18). Snoop, who was scheduled to perform at Saturday’s Once Upon a Time in LA at the Banc of California and Exposition Park, took to social media the following day to share his perspective on the tragic evening and offer his condolences to the late rapper’s loved ones.
goodmorningamerica.com

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Snoop Dogg called for "peace in hip-hop" after fellow Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed Saturday night and police were called to quell a backstage brawl at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, died at 28.
decrypt.co

Someone Paid $450K to Be Snoop Dogg’s Metaverse Neighbor

Snoop Dogg is recreating his California mansion in The Sandbox, a decentralized metaverse game on Ethereum that minted its first wave of virtual lots in the “Snoopverse” yesterday. A plot next to Snoop’s virtual property sold today for close to 71,000 SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, which is about $450,000.
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
#Boxing
Primetimer

Jimmy Kimmel spent years trying to get Kevin Hart to play Diff'rent Strokes' Kevin Arnold on Live in Front of a Studio Audience

The problem was that Hart, with a very busy schedule with numerous projects, was always unavailable. “Jimmy had tried, almost three or four years ago, he wanted to approach Kevin Hart about this, because he just thought he would make the perfect Gary Coleman,” said Live in Front of a Studio Audience executive producer Brent Miller, Norman Lear's producing partner. “And we had been talking to his team for the past couple years about when Kevin would have a break. So we waited until we got his schedule, and then we built from there.” Meanwhile, the third iteration of Live in front of a Studio Audience intended to step away from the social issues of the first two, which featured episodes of All in the Family, The Jeffersons and Good Times. This time, “we were looking for lighthearted and funny. And not the world’s problems In this case,” Lear said. Miller added: "As Norman said, we’ve just come off two tough years. And rather than focusing on episodes that were relevant, issue wise, to some of the times we’re living, we really just wanted to make them relevant to a good time. Where we’d have fun and the audience could have fun.” ALSO: ABC promos go retro in honor of Live in Front of a Studio Audience.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations

When it comes to pronouncing a bunch of names early in the morning, it's kind of hard being Snoop D-O-double G. The rapper/actor and arguably the best Olympics commentator ever was a surprise guest Monday at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Rocking a red cap...
Complex

Drake, Snoop Dogg, Juicy J and More React to the Death of Drakeo The Ruler

The hip-hop community is mourning the tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler, who was fatally stabbed on Saturday night at the Once Upon a Time festival concert in Los Angeles. Drake, Snoop Dogg, Juicy J, and many others took to social media on Sunday to pay their respects to the 28-year-old Los Angeles native, whose legal name was Darrell Caldwell.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foxwilmington.com

Golden Globes Reach for Relevance With Snoop Dogg Announcing Nominees

The Golden Globes were once a hugely popular night on TV, but the awards show became mired in scandal after it was revealed that not a single member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was Black. NBC has cancelled this year’s telecast, and today’s announcement of the nominees was a low key affair compared to years past. Rapper Snoop Dogg was enlisted to announce the nominations, but he flubbed some stars’ names. The new president of the HFPA has promised change.
Decider.com

Snoop Dogg Overshadows Golden Globe Nominations with Wild Name Mispronunciations

Snoop Dogg later apologized to Affleck for pronouncing his name wrong — “Sorry about that, Ben” — although he had nothing to say about any of the other folks whose names he had botched. Still, viewers looked past Snoop Dogg’s mistakes, less concerned about the emcee as they were about the Globes themselves. Yet again, the HFPA failed to step up on nominating a diverse group of creators, resulting in more backlash from the entertainment community online.
10 Tampa Bay

Snoop Dogg set to DJ Tampa pool party

TAMPA, Fla. — If you ever wanted to see Snoop Dogg on the turntable, you're in luck. That's right, the d-o-double-g is making a pit stop in Tampa on Dec. 19 to DJ at WTR Pool ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints game. The 17-time...
themusicuniverse.com

Snoop Dogg reveals NFT Hoverboard for Metaverse with Jadu

Jadu is building a world scale game with Mirrorverse. Jadu, an Augmented Reality startup making waves in the NFT space, has announced a partnership with cultural icons including Seven-Time Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton; Canadian musician and internet sensation, Grimes; legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg; visual artist, Mim Onuoha and NFT curator, Trippy to design and release 5555 Jadu Hoverboard NFTs as part of Jadu’s highly anticipated second NFT collection, available December 12th for 0.222 ETH.
Decider.com

Golden Globes 2022 Snubs and Surprises: From Snoop Dogg to Selena Gomez

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes this morning and, yeah, there were some snubs and surprises. This marks the first Golden Globes nominations list since a Los Angeles Times piece revealed real structural rot at the HFPA, prompting a wave of structural changes to the organization. But did the HFPA do enough to save face? Especially in a year where the networks are boycotting broadcasting the ceremony and stars are pretending not to care about the dubious honor of winning a Golden Globe.
