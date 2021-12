It wasn’t long after The Dodos released their seventh album Certainty Waves in 2018, and into the next collection of music before vocalist Meric Long started experiencing the early signs of arthritis in his hand, threatening his ability to play his heavier picked guitar. Along with drummer Logan Kroeber, the pair had finally reached the sound they began honing 15 years earlier with their 2006 debut Beware of the Maniacs and felt an urgency to continue working on the new album, one that may very well be his last. Wanting to capture the essence of The Dodos—one they always wanted to sound like the inside of a guitar—before it was gone, the duo continued recording through the pandemic.

