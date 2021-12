The Milwaukee Bucks do not quite look like the Milwaukee Bucks right now because they are missing so many typical players. Much like the rest of the league, the Bucks have been ravaged by health and safety measures, sending a handful of players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Bobby Portis, and Wesley Matthews into the protocols. In addition to these players, a few key players have been battling with injuries in Khris Middleton and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO