ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes vs. Canucks postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

By WILLS RICE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Arizona Coyotes vs. Vancouver Canucks game on Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within Vancouver’s organization. The Canucks are now up to six players in COVID-19 protocols. The NHL is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, as the league announced...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Calgary Flames#The Colorado Avalanche#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Anaheim Ducks
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Arizona Sports

NHL stops games in Canada amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings were added to...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes place F Liam O’Brien under COVID-19 protocols

The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Liam O’Brien under COVID-19 protocols, the club announced Monday. The Coyotes had three players put in the protocols in the last week: forwards Jay Beagle, Lawson Crouse and Alex Galchenyuk. Arizona had its second straight game postponed on Monday, a Tuesday matchup with...
NHL
Arizona Sports

NHL to suspend operations for 4-day period, begin holiday break early as COVID cases rise

The National Hockey League is starting a collectively-bargained holiday break early as COVID-19 cases rise across the league. The league and the players’ association agreed to postpone the games that were scheduled for Thursday and suspend operations following Tuesday night’s games to start the holiday break, which was originally set to begin Friday and run through Sunday.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes now current after paying arena management company

The city of Glendale confirmed to KTAR News 92.3 FM that the Arizona Coyotes have paid off dues totaling $923,388 to their arena management company and are now current. ASM Global, which manages the team’s home of Gila River Arena, notified the city on Monday it had received the payment to bring the Coyotes current through the end of the 2021 calendar year.
GLENDALE, AZ
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy