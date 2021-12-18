Largest police department in Kansas looking for new leader

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi sees a big case coming for the next AG that he believes he is uniquely qualified to deal with. "The next attorney general is the person who is going to have the privilege of standing at the podium in front of the Kansas Supreme Court and defending the Value Them Both amendment," Mattivi said. "The attorney general who is elected this time is going to be the person tasked with managing all of the litigation surrounding the Value Them Both amendment. You can bet that when that amendment passes, the other side, that lobby is coming after it. They are going to challenge it in court. We need an attorney general who is experienced in court, who is experienced with complex litigation and is going to be capable of beating back those challenges to that very valuable and very worthwhile amendment."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO