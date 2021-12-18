ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Largest police department in Kansas looking for new leader

 4 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita police chief who was one of the first law enforcement officials to call the death of George Floyd a murder has announced that he is resigning. Gordon Ramsay announced Friday morning that he plans to resign from his position on March 1....

Hutch Post

Sheriff: 38 in Kansas jail during 2021 Operation Grinch

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced the final results of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office’s recent Operation Grinch that occurred Sunday, December 12 through Saturday, December 18, 2021. During Operation Grinch, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department joined together...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

KBI: Kan. man wanted in the death of his mother, another man

BOURBON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two victims were found shot in their Fort Scott home on Tuesday night, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday, the Fort Scott Police Department received a 911 call from a subject...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction. More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Mattivi: Next AG must defend 'Value Them Both'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Republican Attorney General candidate Tony Mattivi sees a big case coming for the next AG that he believes he is uniquely qualified to deal with. "The next attorney general is the person who is going to have the privilege of standing at the podium in front of the Kansas Supreme Court and defending the Value Them Both amendment," Mattivi said. "The attorney general who is elected this time is going to be the person tasked with managing all of the litigation surrounding the Value Them Both amendment. You can bet that when that amendment passes, the other side, that lobby is coming after it. They are going to challenge it in court. We need an attorney general who is experienced in court, who is experienced with complex litigation and is going to be capable of beating back those challenges to that very valuable and very worthwhile amendment."
HUTCHINSON, KS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Duluth, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Kan. man enters plea in woman's drive-by shooting death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY– A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no contest plea Monday in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set sentencing for 1 p.m., February 15, 2022.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police, fire respond to shooting call Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police and fire crews responded just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at 912 West 19th in Hutchinson. While on their way, units were notified that on scene police were reporting the house was on fire. A first alarm structure fire response was then...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Quick thinking Kan. deputy helps woman hit by train

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a quick-thinking deputy with saving the life of a woman who was struck by a train in southeastern Kansas. The Labette County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Gabe Vitt was in Parsons when he heard dispatchers tell emergency crews that the woman had been hit late Sunday while on foot.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
George Floyd
Hutch Post

3 injured after pickup side-swipes FedEx van on Kansas highway

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID 2 Kan. men who died in wrong-way, head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal wrong-way crash have identified 37-year-old Brandon White and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, both of Wichita as the victims of the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning on Westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 9:00...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Suspect in drive-by shooting of Kan. girl due back in court

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in the drive-by shooting at a home in Wichita that critically injured an 11-year-old girl is scheduled to return to court Monday for an arraignment hearing, according to the Sedgwick Co. District Attorney's office. Byron Purcell, 25 of Wichita, is charged with criminal discharge...
KANSAS STATE
#City Police#Murder#Gun Violence#Ap#Wpd#Operation Save A Casing
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kansas man after reported fight inside a vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a alleged domestic battery and have made an arrest. Just before 7a.m. Friday, 6:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5900 block of SW Huntoon on a report of a fight inside a vehicle that had pulled into the lot of a business, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

