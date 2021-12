The Semi Ojeleye era with the Milwaukee Bucks has gotten off to anything but a good start. After coming aboard in free agency, the forward has struggled to find his footing in Milwaukee, which could partially be attributed to some unfortunate injuries. Ojeleye has been hindered by a calf injury that has forced him to miss time on numerous occasions, and it can be challenging for a player to find a rhythm when dealing with a nagging injury like that.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO