Pet of the Day: Dec. 18

Hi, I’m Libby! I’m looking for a special person that’ll give me the TLC and encouragement I need to work through my sensitivities. I’m very loving and long to be an adoring companion to someone patient. It didn’t take long for me to warm up to my foster home and show my silly, playful side. Having another social dog in the home would be fantastic, as the pup in my foster home has helped me feel confident. With a little time and love I’ll be a devoted friend for life. For more information, visit the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (BEBHS) online at berkeleyhumane.org.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO