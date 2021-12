What happened: Just yesterday a total of 6,118.05 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $24,657,165.57 was burned from Ethereum transactions. The net annualized issuance rate for Ether yesterday was 2.19%. Ethereum is currently issuing new Ether at a rate of 4% per year, although this is expected to decrease to around 0.5-1% as a part of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. Once this occurs, many speculate that the burn rate of Ether will be greater than the token's issuance, causing ETH to become a deflationary currency.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO