Who's In? Who's Out? WFT Saturday Injury Report

Getting a few extra days of rest could prove vital for Washington headed into Tuesday's game against the Eagles

Dec 18, 2021

A Washington Football Team fan's guide to a guaranteed loss-free Sunday (and Monday) of NFL games

Dec 18, 2021

Running back J.D McKissic, who has also been sidelined with a concussion since Week 12's win against Seattle, registered a DNP on Saturday. Though he has now cleared concussion protocol, the post-practice presser revealed that McKissic's injury designation is being changed to a neck injury.

McKissic is second on the team in receiving yards (397) and third in rushing yards (212) this season.

Still, Rivera said the offense should remain operating at a smooth pace with a few extra days of preparation headed into Tuesday's game.

"For the most part offensively, it doesn't impact them as much as it impacts our defense right now," he said.

The Eagles are coming off of a bye in Week 14 and should be well-rested for Tuesday's divisional bout. Getting a win on the road will be just another of the many obstacles WFT has had to overcome this season as the push for the playoffs continues.