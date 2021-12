Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) operates with two co-CEOs. A new report from Variety shows how much the CEOs will be paid in 2022 for leading the company. What Happened: Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who joined the company in 2000, is set to be compensated $40 million in 2022. Sarandos will be paid a salary of $20 million for 2022, the same amount he was paid in 2021. Sarandos will also receive stock options in Netflix valued at $20 million.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO