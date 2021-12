LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball sophomore guard Dontaie Allen is unavailable for the Wildcats versus Western Kentucky. While a UK spokesman did not have an update on Allen's status before the game, the former Mr. Kentucky basketball was the only Wildcat not to participate in pregame warmups. He watched the early warmups from the bench then stayed in the locker room for Kentucky's second warmup session. At one point during warmups, Allen was spotted talking with a member of UK's medical staff, but the school has yet to confirm an injury.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO