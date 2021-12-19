ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Shore defeats Duncanville 17-10 to claim 3rd Texas championship title in 4 years

By Joseph Gleason
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVid9_0dQcrAXR00

North Shore High School won its third Texas 6A Division 1 championship title game today in the last four years.

The Mustangs defeated Duncanville 17-10 Saturday evening, and ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason was there covering it all.

The game was a rematch from the 2018 and 2019 state championships. Both were won by the Mustangs.

In 2018, the game winner came as time ran out and Ajani Carter came down with a Hail Mary from Dematrius Davis.

The Mustangs told ABC13 earlier this week that this is a different year with different players.

Comments / 1

 

