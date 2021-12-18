ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What Kamala Harris might learn from Henry Wallace

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpoiq_0dQcr2Ys00

It’s been a tough first year for Vice President Kamala Harris .

A Los Angeles Times poll indicates Harris's favorability is slightly lower than that of her predecessor Mike Pence at this point in their respective tenures — and well below the ratings of VPs Al Gore , Dick Cheney and Joe Biden at this juncture. Fifty-two percent of voters view her unfavorably.

Following a disastrous June performance as the administration’s point person on the border crisis, and an inability to gain traction as an advocate for domestic policy, Harris confronts a growing chorus that she is out of her depth and unsuited to ever occupy the Oval Office. With staff turning over, her office is undergoing a difficult reset.

Speculation has begun regarding her status on a 2024 Biden ticket, or her chances for the top spot should President Biden choose not to run.

As she scrambles to position herself in a more favorable light, Harris might look back eight decades at the experience of the last VP to be dumped from an incumbent president’s ticket: Iowan Henry A. Wallace, one of the most dynamic and unorthodox characters to occupy the #2 spot in the 20th century.

Son of Henry C. Wallace, secretary of Agriculture under Presidents Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge, Henry A. Wallace was originally a Progressive Republican who began advocating for government intervention in the grain markets when prices collapsed following World War I. A farmer himself and editor of his family’s journal Wallace’s Farmer, he was fascinated by plant genetics and was a pioneer in the development of hybrid corn seeds.

Appointed in 1933 as President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first secretary of Agriculture, and an enthusiastic New Dealer, he championed inflationary farm policies, including controlled production, soil conservation and crop subsidies. In 1939 he introduced the first Food Stamps Plan, which provided supplementary nutrition benefits to 20 million people before it wound down in 1943.

By 1940 FDR had tired of the conservatism and disloyalty of Vice President John Nance Garner, behavior culminating in Garner actually contesting the Democratic presidential nomination that year. As Roosevelt sought an unprecedented third term, he insisted, despite opposition from party leaders, on a progressive running mate. He believed Wallace fit the bill.

The problem was that Wallace was seen not only as too liberal; in today’s terms, he was considered something of a flake. An introvert who spoke several languages, he was fascinated by the teachings of a Russian emigre mystic named Nicholas Roerich. A teetotaler, he experimented with offbeat diets (like milk and popcorn) and hyperactive athletic pursuits. He inspired no comfort among professional politicians. He was nominated after a tussle at the convention but received less than 60 percent of the delegate vote.

Following the election and Pearl Harbor, the administration’s focus was waging war. But Wallace’s political naivete and uncompromising progressive vision proved out of step with the priorities of a united home front.

When Roosevelt put him in charge of the Bureau of Economic Warfare, one of several ad hoc mobilization agencies, he got into a messy public turf battle with the secretary of Commerce, and was removed from the post. At the same time, he made it a personal mission to be the nation’s progressive standard bearer.

In a 1942 address, he suggested Henry Luce’s 1940 essay “The American Century” was tainted by imperialism. He countered that the postwar world was destined to be “the century of the common man” and warned against “International cartels that serve American greed.”

In a 1943 Detroit speech, made in the wake of serious racial disturbances, he characterized conservatives in the Democratic Party opposed to his progressive vision as “American Fascists.”

Wallace offered ideas that would eventually become part of the Democrats' domestic agenda in the postwar years. But with the war far from won, he was preemptively offering a vision for a global New Deal far to the left of where, at that moment, many in his party were prepared to go.

The vice president was also dogged by rumors of Soviet sympathies (which, after the war, were proven to be accurate) and behind the scenes was characterized by the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover as a security risk. With Roosevelt’s health deteriorating as he sought a fourth term, the party bosses made it clear Wallace was unacceptable for re-nomination in 1944. After much wrangling with FDR, they agreed on a much safer candidate, Missourian Harry Truman.

Going into the July Democratic convention, Wallace’s poll numbers and delegate support were actually pretty good. If not for some last-minute maneuvering by the convention chairman, who delayed by one day the initial polling for vice-president, he might have been renominated. But the machine leaders had their way and built a landslide for Truman on the second ballot.

All may not be lost for Kamala Harris. While there are power brokers and mega donors in today’s Democratic Party, her fate, unlike Wallace’s, will not be in the hands of a circle of big city party barons. Her approval ratings are only marginally below those of President Biden, and she is viewed favorably in the Times poll by 83 percent of Democrats, the constituency key to winning any further nominations.

Unlike Wallace, Harris understands politics, and seems to obsess over her own positioning and prospects. What she needs to do now, as one commentator notes, is to “get serious” about her current job, and devote every hour of her working day to supporting the initiatives of her president. If she avoids being sidelined, stays close to Biden and ensures her agenda is seen as his agenda, she might eke out a role on a 2024 ticket.

Job one for any vice president is not to be seen as a negative factor; and in the case of Kamala Harris, serving with a president of advanced years, to project a credibility that the talented but unconventional persona of Henry Wallace ultimately lacked.

Paul C. Atkinson, a former executive at the Wall Street Journal, is a contributing editor of the New York Sun.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Roerich
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Al Gore
Person
Henry Luce
Person
Henry A. Wallace
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Joe Biden
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Debra J. Saunders: Kamala Harris Is a liability

Here's a depressing thought. The three people most likely to appear at the top of the November ballot in 2024 are President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. If Biden, who turns 80 next year, declines to run for a second term, the net contest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul C#Los Angeles Times#Republican
Fox News

'Hannity' on Kamala Harris' dropping favorability

This is a rush transcript from, "Hannity", December 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: We're out of time tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. You know what we're like, we won't repeat it. Now,...
U.S. POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Kamala Harris responds to ridiculous headlines about her

US Vice President Kamala Harris has lashed out at the media in a Sunday interview, claiming journalists have been focused on the wrong things and created ?ridiculous headlines.?. Harris pointed to a recent story in the press about her purchase of $500-worth of cookware from a Parisian homewares shop and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Los Angeles Daily News

The problem with Kamala Harris

On March 9, 2020—just days after Joe Biden effectively secured his position as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president—then-candidate Biden described himself as “a bridge” to a new generation of Democratic leaders who are “the future of this country.”. From the outset of his campaign,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

As crises mount, Kamala Harris is out of sight

At the outset of the Biden administration, Vice President Kamala Harris was a media darling, portrayed as the heir apparent and always willing to make a public appearance. In fact, the White House was so high on Ms. Harris in the early days that it instructed media to “please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications.”
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Can Kamala Harris Turn the Ship Around?

Kamala Harris has not had the best few weeks. Between her approval rating dipping to 28%, a deluge of bad press tied to the Joe Biden succession drama, and high-profile departures from her office, the vice president seemed in need of a reset—in terms of both optics and strategy. That may be part of why, on Monday, Harris gathered nearly 20 members of Black Women Leaders and Allies, a coalition of civil rights-focused organizations, and sought a kind of community update, Politico reported.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What Kamala Harris’s wired headphones tell us about US politics today

My favourite confected media scandal was Mustardgate. Shortly after being sworn into office, Barack Obama ordered a burger in public, and asked for Dijon mustard. A smart choice, in my view – a tangy, sharp punch to counteract a fatty meat patty that’d also play well with the mysterious substance that is American cheese.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

417K+
Followers
50K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy