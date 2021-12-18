ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side hand hosts their second heavy defeat in a matter of days as youngsters Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe cement Gunner's place in top four

By Oliver Holt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

On a day when the chaos wrought by Covid-19 decimated English football, when clubs could not fulfil their fixtures because they did not have enough players to field a team and Leeds were so depleted by injuries they put a 15-year-old on their bench, Arsenal's season continued to be redefined by Mikel Arteta's decision to banish a highly-prized forward who is fit and available.

This comprehensive victory over Marcelo Bielsa's reeling team at Elland Road, the only Premier League match to survive the rampaging outbreak of Covid infections, was the third successive match Arsenal have won since Arteta disciplined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, later stripping him of the club captaincy, after he returned late from a trip abroad.

If some thought the controversy would deepen Arsenal's problems after an uneven start to the season, the opposite has been true. The team has flourished in Aubameyang's absence, surging into the top four and playing with confidence and verve. They were a class above Leeds, but then Bielsa was forced to field what was effectively a shadow team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAGsm_0dQcqufI00
Arsenal cemented their place in the top four of the Premier League with a 4-1 victory away at an injury-depleted Leeds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47P9QN_0dQcqufI00
Gabriel Martinelli continued his excellent recent form as he scored a brace to help Arsenal on their way to a comfortable win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NL9RC_0dQcqufI00
Leeds fans stuck with the team right through to the end but they have now seen their team concede 11 goals in two games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MUMg_0dQcqufI00
Arsenal's youngsters continue to impress for Mikel Arteta's side as they mount a challenge for the Champions League spots

MATCH FACTS

Leeds: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Klich (Greenwood 78), Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison (Summerville 31) (McCarron 81), Gelhardt

Unused subs: Klaesson, Bate, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray

Goal: Raphinha 75

Booked: Gelhardt, Dallas, Koch

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu (Cedric 64), White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka (Smith Rowe 78), Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard (Tavares 85), Lacazette

Unused subs: Leno, Holding, Pepe, Chambers, Elneny, Nketiah

Goals: Martinelli 16, 28, Saka 42, Smith Rowe 84

Booked: Xhaka

The victory cemented Arsenal's place in the Champions League spots and moved them to within five points of stuttering third-placed Chelsea.

Both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard were outstanding in the first-half demolition of their opponents, which was garnished by two fine finishes from Gabriel Martinelli, the most obvious beneficiary of Aubameyang's absence.

Were it not for the heroics of Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, the margin of victory would have been even more emphatic.

Fresh from their 7-0 hammering by Manchester City, it is hard not to have considerable sympathy for Leeds, who are five points clear of the relegation zone. They were missing ten players through injury or suspension, and the reality is that they were punished because they have one of the best coronavirus vaccination uptake records in the Premier League. Only one of their players is thought to be sick with Covid so they had to play.

Other teams, who have a higher proportion of unvaccinated players and suffered more absences as a result, were allowed to postpone their fixtures. It is one of the reasons why there is a feeling of injustice and anarchy about the wave of postponements sweeping through English football in this bleak week.

There were times when it looked as if Leeds would be utterly overrun and it was to their credit that they stemmed the bleeding in the second half. They were without Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Diego Llorente, Daniel James, Charlie Cresswell through injury and Junior Firpo through suspension. Former players Jonathan Woodgate and Michael Brown were sitting in the press box. Another couple of injuries and they might have made the first team.

When those players start to come back, Leeds should climb the table but against Arsenal, they were in trouble right from the start.

Arsenal should have taken the lead in the third minute when Odegaard slipped a ball in behind the home defence to Alexandre Lacazette. He turned and advanced on Meslier and when the goalkeeper blocked his shot, Robin Koch could only kick it straight to Saka. An open goal beckoned but the ball came at Saka so fast, he could not adjust his feet and prodded wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1DL4_0dQcqufI00
Martinelli scored his first goal of the game with a clinical finish into the top corner after good work by Alexandre Lacazette
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKVyj_0dQcqufI00
The Brazilian then scored his fourth league goal of the season after a dink over Illan Meslier after a pass by Granit Xhaka

Saka stood rooted to the spot in disbelief for a moment but Leeds fashioned another opportunity almost immediately. Odegaard was the architect once more, making space in the Leeds box and playing a simple pass into the path of Thomas Partey eight yards out. Partey should have scored but shot too close to Meslier, who flung himself to his left and pushed the ball wide.

It was already evident that Arsenal were too good for a Leeds side so heavy on understudies. Arteta's team looked slick and assured, confident on the ball, technically accomplished and aware that this was a fine chance to cement their place in fourth.

Leeds held out until the 16th minute but when they gave away possession in their own half for the umpteenth time, Arsenal punished them. The ball was worked from right to left across the face of the Leeds box and when Kieran Tierney burst on to a pass, he fell under a challenge from Mateusz Klich. Arsenal began to appeal for a penalty but when Adam Forshaw collected the loose ball and tried to bring it out of the box, he was dispossessed by Lacazette. The ball broke to Martinelli, who curled it beyond Meslier into the roof of the net.

There was a brief interruption to Arsenal's dominance when Raphinha ran on to a long clearance down the right. He cut inside Tierney and another defender and suddenly the Arsenal goal seemed to be at his mercy but just when all the hard work had been done, he dragged his shot wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVf5G_0dQcqufI00
Martinelli has stepped up for Arsenal in their wins over West Ham and Leeds in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiYTb_0dQcqufI00
Martinelli's second goal came after Raphinha missed a glorious opportunity to level the score - dragging his shot wide
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFrWB_0dQcqufI00
Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's third goal of the game with a deflected effort after some more poor defending by Leeds

That was the last real sign of Leeds resistance in the first half. The rest was Arsenal. The visitors went 2-0 up just inside half an hour when Stuart Dallas gave the ball away near the half-way line.

Granit Xhaka seized on it and slid a ball to Martinelli down the inside left channel. Martinelli outpaced Cody Drameh and lifted the ball beautifully over Meslier as he rushed out to close him down.

Leeds were further weakened when Jack Harrison was withdrawn with an injury and Arsenal began to toy with their opponents. Ten minutes before the interval, it looked as if they were going to walk the ball into the net as Saka played it square to Odegaard, the Norwegian opened his body and played it square again to Lacazette. The Arsenal captain was left with only Meslier to beat but the goalkeeper blocked his shot with his chest. It was a short reprieve.

Three minutes before half-time, Saka danced across the Leeds box, dodging challenges as he went. He seemed to have lost possession but the ball came back to him and he made space for a shot. His effort hit Klich as he tried to block it and the deflection wrong-footed Meslier, taking the ball beyond his reach and into the bottom corner.

Saka celebrated in front of the Leeds fans just as Martinelli had done, rather more provocatively, earlier. Leeds fans responded with chants of 'you let your country down'. The atmosphere grew more and more fraught.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBYu7_0dQcqufI00
Leeds improved in the second-half and won a penalty when Ben White made a silly challenge on forward Joe Gelhardt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB1HF_0dQcqufI00
Raphinha smashed his penalty into the top corner giving Arsenal something to think about in the final 15 minutes of the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ArOL_0dQcqufI00
Martin Odegaard played a perfect pass to Emile Smith Rowe who volleyed home to seal the three points for the Gunners

Soon after, there was a pause to play while referee Andre Marriner spoke to officials near the touchline. This followed a complaint by an Arsenal substitute that racial abuse had been aimed by one Leeds supporter at a player on the bench.

West Yorkshire Police later made one arrest, and Arsenal boss Arteta confirmed that the club had made an official complaint.

Xhaka was lucky to escape a red card for a stamp on Raphinha's ankle and Joe Gelhardt was cautioned for a similar challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Leeds did at least discover a measure of defiance for a while but midway through the half, Saka came within inches of adding a fourth Arsenal goal when he exchanged passes with Martinelli and lashed a left-footed shot across Meslier but just wide.

Leeds gained a small measure of consolation 15 minutes from time when Gelhardt burst into the box and was brought down by a clumsy challenge from Ben White. Aaron Ramsdale congratulated White on the tackle but Mr Marriner was not fooled by that. He pointed to the spot and Raphinha lashed an unstoppable penalty high into the roof of the net.

Leeds pressed for another goal and Crysencio Summerville should have done better when he volleyed high over the bar from 10 yards. But only Newcastle have now conceded more goals than Leeds in the top flight this season and the home team's rally was snuffed out six minutes from the end when a beautiful dinked pass from Odegaard freed substitute Emile Smith Rowe and he smashed his shot past Meslier to seal Arsenal's victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBbMh_0dQcqufI00
Arsenal are now five points clear of fifth placed Manchester United, though all their rivals have games in hand over them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1Wlo_0dQcqufI00
Leeds' injuries meant Archie Gray, 15, could have become the youngest Premier League player if he had come off the bench

Re-live Sportsmail's live Premier League coverage of Leeds vs Arsenal, including build-up, team news and updates

16:56

Latest injury blow for Leeds

In case you missed it, Leeds suffered yet another injury blow ahead of their visit of Arsenal after centre-half Charlie Cresswell dislocated his shoulder in training.

The England Under-21 defender was in contention to make just his second Premier League start against the Gunners.

But Cresswell has now joined an absentee list which has hit double figures, with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad down to the bare bones ahead of the busy festive schedule - if their games are not postponed!

EXCLUSIVE - DAVID COVERDALE: Leeds have suffered yet another injury blow ahead of Saturday's visit of Arsenal after centre-half Charlie Cresswell dislocated his shoulder in training.

16:53

Aubameyang banished from training

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been banished from Arsenal first-team training and will continue to be exiled from Mikel Arteta’s plans until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

The striker’s future at Emirates is looking increasingly bleak following the decision to strip him of the club captaincy on Monday, for what Arsenal called his ‘latest disciplinary breach’ after returning late from an agreed trip to France to collect his sick mum.

Sportsmail understands the 32-year-old has not been involved in first-team training at the club’s London Colney HQ this week, a development that casts further doubt over his future in north London.

Click below to find out more

Sportsmail understands the 32-year-old has not been involved in first-team training at the club's London Colney HQ this week, a development that casts further doubt over his future in north London.

There was supposed to be six games today...

What originally looked like a jam-packed day of football in the Premier League has proven not to be the cases as matches have fell due to outbreaks within certain teams in the Premier League.

Before today the games between Manchester United and Brighton, Southampton v Brentford, Watford v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Norwich and tomorrow's game between Everton and Leicester were all called off.

Then just two hours and twenty minutes before Aston Villa were supposed to face Burnley, the West Midlands side announce that their match too had been called off. Massive shame especially for the Burnley fans who had already arrived in Birmingham for the match.

The fixture had been the only remaining 3pm fixture on Saturday but a Covid outbreak among the Villa squad forced the game to be called off just over two hours before kick off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glqMs_0dQcqufI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UFAw_0dQcqufI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pPOv_0dQcqufI00

PREMIER LEAGUE
