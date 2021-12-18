ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Towie star Mike Hassini, 7 yrs for being caught with £144,000 of cocaine

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former TOWIE star Mike Hassini was jailed for over six years yesterday after he was caught with £70,000 worth of top quality cocaine.

The personal trainer, who was on the ITV show between 2015 and 2018, was caught exchanging a brick of cocaine with Gary Bear, 23, in the Hornchurch area of Havering, east London, at 9:43am on April 16.

Hassini, 26, was seen by police officers carrying a brown cardboard box into Bear’s grey Mercedes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBsB6_0dQcqtmZ00
Mike Hassini, pictured was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting possession of cocaine with intent to supply at Snaresbrook Crown Court
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyvgC_0dQcqtmZ00
Hassani, pictured with this girlfriend Jess Milford, delivered a brick of cocaine to his co-accused Gary Bear. Police also recovered £36,000 in cash as well as three smaller blocks of cocaine, boric acid and a hydraulic press

When police stopped the car, they found a collection of smartphones and ‘burner’ phones, and a duct-tape-wrapped block of cocaine.

Police arrested Hassini in his black Smart car, where he told them he had ‘around £36,000 pounds in cash, although he had not counted it yet’.

He told police he lived at his mother’s home address, but police found he had keys to his girlfriend’s parent’s home.

When they searched the home they found three smaller blocks of high-quality cocaine, along with boric acid, a hydraulic press, metal plates, and small amounts of loose cocaine and MDMA.

Police arrested his girlfriend on suspicion of drug dealing, but released her after it became clear she was not involved in the drug operation.

Prosecutor Sean Sullivan told the court Hassini’s cocaine was between 85 per cent and 98 per cent pure.

Judge Kwame Inyundo said: ‘Mr Hassini, it is clear you had an important role supplying high value drugs destined for street supply.

‘You must have had some awareness of the scale of the operation.

‘You are not the only two young men to find themselves in difficulty as a result of the pandemic, but people who are in far worse situations than you do not make the decision to go into criminality.

‘It must be observed that both of you knew what you were doing, and you did so with eyes wide open.’

Balraj Bhatia QC, for Hassini, said: ‘He is a well-known man, a figure of high regard, and therefore the attention the sentence will receive, in terms of the media, and social media, is simply more than it would be otherwise.

‘Whenever he finishes his sentence, he will be someone who fell from grace, from a very high level, and will be known as a drug dealer.

‘He has a very stable and supportive family who are living each day of this custody with him.

‘He is a repentant man, he is remorseful man, and he has apologised to this court, to society, and most of all, for the hurt that he has brought to his family, and the shame that he has brought to his family.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qet5u_0dQcqtmZ00
Hassini appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court, pictured, wearing a black suit and members of his family sobbed in the public gallery as he was led to the cells

Michael Lavers, for Bear, said: ‘He accepts that he was tempted by the lifestyle, and he has got himself involved in this type of offending.

‘He has many brothers and sisters who look up to him, and who want him to be a part of their lives, and he will not be able to provide that going forward for some time.’

Hassini, 26, was living in a cottage with his girlfriend at the time of his arrest.

He admitted conspiracy to supply a class A drug, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Hassini appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court wearing a black suit and members of his family sobbed in the public gallery as he was led to the cells.

Bear appeared beside him in the dock wearing a white dress shirt.

Hassini, of Brentwood, received a sentence of 6 years 9 months imprisonment.

Bear of Hornchurch, both Essex, received a sentence of 5 years 3 months after admitting conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and possession of criminal property.

In December 2016, then aged 22, the former reality TV star escaped jail after he was convicted of kicking a female custody officer after drunkenly crashing his Mercedes.

He was being held at Charing Cross police station when he assaulted detention officer Suzanne Werth in the early hours of August 15, 2016.

Hassini had admitted drink driving but he was convicted of assault by beating after a one day trial at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to perform 180 hours unpaid work, pay £85 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Hassini was also disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

TOWIE's Mike Hassini is jailed for six years

The Only Way is Essex former cast member Mike Hassini has been sentenced to over six years in prison after admitting to drug offences. After initially being arrested in April, Hassini has now been sentenced to six years and nine months in jail, with The Sun reporting that he was reportedly caught exchanging £144,000 of cocaine, disguised in a cardboard box.
PUBLIC SAFETY
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Towie#Itv#Bear#Mercedes#Mdma
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shropshire Star

WATCH: Killer caught on CCTV laughing with friend before stabbing him

A killer and the friend he murdered were captured on film laughing together shortly before he stabbed him to death with a large 'Rambo'-style knife. Sean Bulle was arrested in Shrewsbury two days after he stabbed Paulius Petrasiunas, 25, outside a flat when he became irritated with him following a drug deal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s father and stepmother filmed tucking into ice cream as he starved in hallway

A horrifying video has emerged showing the father and stepmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes tucking into ice cream in their home as the six-year-old boy was left starving and standing alone in the hallway. Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of his stepmother, 32-year-old Emma Tustin – who poisoned him with salt and withheld food and drink. She was jailed for life on Friday, after being convicted of murder by assaulting defenceless Arthur in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, on 16 June 2020. Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes, 29, was...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Man guilty of killing nephew while mother was on school run

A 31-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his three-month-old baby nephew while the boy's mother was out on the school run. Arlo Breslin died after suffering a "catastrophic head injury" at a property in Stoke, Coventry, on 29 June 2018, West Midlands Police said. James Scott, of Church...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

The 27-year-old has been detained on suspicion of child neglect. A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London. The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said. Fire crews...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Sentence increased for girl who admitted manslaughter in Olly Stephens case

A 14-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter after a 13-year-old boy was knifed to death has had a custodial sentence increased by appeal judges.The girl had been given a sentence of three years and two months following the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading Berkshire in January 2021.Three appeal judges on Friday concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient, after Solicitor General Alex Chalk raised concern.Lady Justice Macur, Mr Justice Picken and Judge Mark Lucraft, who oversaw a Court of Appeal hearing in London said the term should be increased to five years.The girl and two teenage boys...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy