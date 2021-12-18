Leeds 1 Arsenal 4 LIVE REACTION: Martinelli scores classy brace as Gunners rout Bielsa’s side at Elland Road – updates

ARSENAL made it three wins in a row in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Leeds at Elland Road.

Gabriel Martinelli scored twice, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe added two more either side of Raphinha's penalty for Leeds to secure a big three points.

Goodbye all. Thanks for keeping up with the play this evening via our live blog.

Under the lights at Elland Road, we saw some lovely football and plenty of goals.

Enjoy the action tomorrow and let's hope for no more postponements.

Another gem from OptaJoe points out the young guns record-breaking performance this evening.

He tweeted: "In Gabriel Martinelli (20), Bukayo Saka (20) and Emile Smith Rowe (21), Arsenal have had three different players aged 21 or younger score for them in a single Premier League game for the very first time."

Leeds are in trouble and with current injury woes, it could get worse.

OptaJoe tweeted: "Leeds have 16 points from 18 Premier League games this season, the joint-fewest they have ever earned from their first 18 matches of any league campaign".

Boss Bielsa speaks

Some surprisingly positive comments from Leeds boss, Marcelo Bielsa following tonight's drumming.

The Argentine observed: "Two different halves. The second half, we could have won it but the first half we could have lost it by more goals.

"The losses of the ball in our own half and centre of the pitch increases the offensive power of the opponent.

"To increase the amount of danger we can create, we need to recover the ball when they play out.

"They managed to take the ball off us when we were trying to build and attack and we couldn’t - that’s what explains the difference."

Bielsa commented on tonight's injuries to Harrison, Dallas and Raphinha, describing them as 'just knocks'.