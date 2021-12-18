ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Netherlands Now Going Into Hard Lockdown over Christmas

By Linda S. Hohnholz
 4 days ago

Omicron has caused a 25% increase in the rate of new cases in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In response, the government is closing everything down. Prime Minister Mark Rutte calls the restrictions "unavoidable.". For Christmas get-togethers, unfortunately this means no more than 4 guests over the age of 13 per...

