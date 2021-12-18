A 40-Ton Volvo Semi’s Emergency Brake Test Is Unnerving to Watch

Towing heavy loads with a pickup truck is something that more and more Americans do every day (or weekend). From towing huge toy haulers to flatbed trailers with a rig or two attached, folks are using their trucks for some hard work, and off-roaders are no exception. And while some stick to their guns and drive their rigs to the trail, there is something comforting about having a trailer and a comfy tow rig waiting nearby for the often long road home, especially after a tough week of wheeling. We recently had a chance to tow two Ultimate Adventure vehicles a little over 1,600 miles with a brand new 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 4x4 Crew Cab powered by the Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel. This truck tows like a boss. It's flat-out amazing how well it goes down the road with a heavy load down the road. Here are some of the details on the towing capabilities of these trucks, the cost, and our opinions of how the 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 4x4 Crew Cab with the Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel did when put to task.

