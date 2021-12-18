ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 40-Ton Volvo Semi’s Emergency Brake Test Is Unnerving to Watch

By Lewin Day, View Lewin Day's Articles
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Automatic safety systems sure can jam on the brakes. Volvo has long touted a lofty goal of reaching zero collisions involving its vehicles. It steps up from earlier efforts to make its cars and trucks as safe as possible in crashes to now trying to avoid them altogether. The company's Collision...

