The holidays will be here before we know it, and while seasonal celebrations are filled with joy, laughter, and precious family time, they can also result in a great amount of environmental waste. But by taking some key steps ahead of time, the holidays can be holly, jolly, and sustainable. You'll be surprised at the simple swaps you can make that will greatly help protect our earth. We spoke with sustainability expert Dr. Erica Dodds, the COO of the Foundation for Climate Restoration, who shared five easy ways that you can make your holiday celebrations more sustainable, starting now.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO