Let’s Dance and More opens in Fulshear

Curious about businesses in Katy that are now open or coming soon? Check out the newest businesses in Katy or several coming soon below:. Mister Car Wash will open a location at 1726 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, in the first quarter of 2022. The business offers a subscription-based car wash club in which members can use the facilities at any Mister Car Wash location. It also offers detailing. This will be the third Katy-area location. www.mistercarwash.com.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO