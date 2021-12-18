ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulshear, TX

Let’s Dance and More opens in Fulshear

By Sierra Rozen
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s Dance and More celebrated its grand opening Dec. 13 at 11605 S. Fry Road, Ste. 105, Fulshear. The dance studio teaches classes such as ballet, tap and hip-hop to...

Community Impact Houston

​​​​​​​A B Sea Preschool opening location on Broadway Street in January

A B Sea Preschool on Jan. 6 will move to its new location at 4540 Broadway St., Pearland. The child development center has been in Pearland for five years and provides children from 18 months old to kindergarten with learning experiences for social, emotional, physical and cognitive development. A B Sea Preschool offers various part-time and full-time programs, including in art, science, math and literacy, and uses a play-based approach for students to engage in.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Beyond Paradise Nursery to relocate to Tomball

​​Beyond Paradise Nursery will be relocating from its location in Cypress to 14 acres at 23920 FM 2978, Tomball, in spring 2022. The garden center grows trees, shrubs, roses and other plants and offers delivery and installation. 281-955-0281. www.beyondparadisenursery.com. Negotiations to construct a regional stormwater detention basin at what...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Austin

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Deckhand Oyster Bar relocates to Round Rock address; Plano Animal Services Department faces new challenges and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 21. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 19-20. Central Texas. Deckhand Oyster Bar & Seafood relocated from its iconic original orange-painted North Austin location from 500 Parker Drive,...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Tire Link to open third location in Magnolia

Tire Link is planning to open a new location at 5520 FM 1488, Magnolia, in February or March, owner Billy Link said. The tire shop offers a variety of services, including flat-tire repairs, tire alignments and tire installations. The company has two other locations in Tomball and Spring. 832-639-6700. www.tirelinkco.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Waters Edge Winery & Bistro applies for permit for new Missouri City location

Waters Edge Winery recently applied for a winery permit with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a new Waters Edge Winery & Bistro located in Missouri City. The new location will be located at 9018 Sienna Crossing Drive, Ste. 100, Missouri City. There is no confirmed opening date as of press time. The winery also has another location in Richmond and is family owned. No phone number is available as of press time. www.wewrichmondtx.com.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 6 new businesses in Katy now open or coming soon including new dance studio, car wash, House of Pies

Curious about businesses in Katy that are now open or coming soon? Check out the newest businesses in Katy or several coming soon below:. Mister Car Wash will open a location at 1726 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, in the first quarter of 2022. The business offers a subscription-based car wash club in which members can use the facilities at any Mister Car Wash location. It also offers detailing. This will be the third Katy-area location. www.mistercarwash.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House now open in New Braunfels; Georgetown couple converts pastry shop into all-day destination and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 20. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 16-17. Central Texas. Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, a San Antonio-based restaurant, will soon open a second location in the building...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Beau Kisses relocates within Katy

Beau Kisses relocated from 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. A130, to 27131 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. 400, in Katy. The new location opened Nov. 9 and held a grand reopening Dec. 4. Beau Kisses sells a variety of gifts and souvenirs, home goods, jewelry and clothing. 281-395-4445. www.beaukisses.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Austin Public Health officials say they are prepared for omicron variant; Klein ISD approves 2022-23 school year calendar and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Dec. 16. Note: The following stories were published Dec. 13-14. Central Texas. After preliminary test results found the omicron variant in Austin and Travis County, Austin Public Health officials advised...
AUSTIN, TX
