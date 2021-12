Need a place to stay? Compare every available hotel deal and Airbnb near The Dulcimer, so book today to secure the best price!. The Dulcimer reflects the scene's beguiling mixture of traditional and modern - named after a medieval folk instrument, boasting peculiarly-named real ales, but with DJ culture in the form of record decks spinning all manner of weird folk and psychedelia. "I've come up against old folkies who say things like 'This is not folk,'" sighs Janda. "But if I catered for them, the venue would be deserted. The people here have been DJing for 15 years. We just play different records."

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO