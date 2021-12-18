ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle ready to poach transfer guru Dan Ashworth from Brighton as Saudi owners’ new director of football

By Alan Nixon
 4 days ago

NEWCASTLE have put Brighton’s Dan Ashworth high up their list to become director of football.

He is currently with Albion as technical director after making his name at West Brom and the FA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ti9cj_0dQcodY500
Newcastle want Brighton's Dan Ashworth as their new director of football Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Now the Magpies have Ashworth in their sights as they look to build a long-term team behind the scenes, helped by a headhunting organisation.

Newcastle’s new owners have taken their time filling the role despite the transfer window coming up soon.

Other names mentioned include Frank McParland — a close adviser to Toon director Amanda Staveley, who has worked at Liverpool, Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds’ Spanish director of football Victor Orta is also in the mix.

Ashworth, 50, was the FA’s director of elite development for several years.

Brighton would not want to lose him and there would be a compensation fee involved.

However, the chance of a huge rise and working on a massive project after the Magpies’ takeover may be very appealing.

Meanwhile Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock and forward brother Chris at QPR are targets of a new international call-up push by Montserrat.

The West Indies island know the pair can represent them because big brother Matty, a midfielder at Salford, has already made his pledge.

Coach Willie Donachie hopes to speak to the pair about their thoughts and would love them to commit to give the low-ranked team a huge boost.

Joe, 22, and Chris, 23, have been capped by England up to Under-21 level but still have the chance to swap countries if they prefer.

Montserrat have never got beyond the first-round stage in World Cup qualification.

They also have Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor in their ranks as skipper.

