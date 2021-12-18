The Best Garage Floor Mats for Staying Safe and Tidy

Garages tend to be the catch-all of all the mess, grime, and clutter in a home. Besides us parking our cars, gear, and random storage there, there’s always the risk of weather accumulation, or cars that leak oil or gasoline onto the floor of the garage. All this can make a major mess fast, and not only ruin the floor of the garage, but has the potential to cause a dangerous situation.

Some grime is unavoidable, the garage is always going to be where we’re getting a little messy fixing our car or messing around with our tools, but we would love to keep it clean whenever possible. Garage floor mats are a great asset for this, and can help to protect the ground of the garage from grime, oil, and gas, as well as perhaps a slippery, dangerous fall risk of a situation if there’s rain or snow afoot.

Read on for our list of the best garage floor mats available right now.

1. Delooant Parking Garage Floor Mat

We drag in all sorts of snow and slush without realizing, and then it’s frighteningly easy to have a dangerous fall when that leaks from the car onto the garage floor. But these mats have a waterproof membrane at the backside, which keeps it secure to the floor and in place. The mat absorbs that snow or slush, and the family stays safe. When you need to move the mat, just pick it up and roll it!



Buy: Delooant Parking Garage and Shop Floor Mat $114.99

2. Armor All AAGFMC 17 Garage Floor Mat

It’s always nice to have a comfortable and absorbent rug to step onto, and this garage mat feels kind of like carpeting. Soft and cushioned as it is, it’s durable and stain-resistant, and will absorb and contain moisture before it becomes a hazard. At the back is a liquid bonded waterproof backing made from polyolefin, that can repel everything from rain water to brake fluid.





Buy: Armor All AAGFMC17 Charcoal 17′ x 7’4 $149.99

3. DryMate Maintenance Mat/Oil Spill Mat

This garage floor mat is stronger than it looks. So strong, in fact, that it can absorb and trap up to five times its weight in liquids. There’s a cushioned layer at the top, which is ideal for those weekends we spend kneeling on the garage floor tinkering away at the car, and there’s also a slip-resistant waterproof backing that gives the insulation needed during those wet, cold winter months.



Buy: Drymate Maintenance Mat/Oil Spill Mat $41.99

4. TruContain Containment Mat

This mat is made with an extra heavy-duty fabric that is purposely made wider so it can adapt to any size car or larger space. If you have a more compact space, they do make a smaller version!





Buy: TruContain Containment Mat

5. Shield Family Garage Floor Mat

This lightweight garage floor mat is stronger than it looks, with multiple layers meant to protect from oils, grime and liquids the garage floor may come in contact with. Made with microfiber, it can absorb a lot, and trap all those potentially harmful liquids without the risk of leaking through.





Buy: Shield Family Floor Protector Premium Absorbent Oil Mat $42.60 (orig. $69.99) 39% OFF

6. IncStores Standard Grade Nitro Garage Roll Out Floor Protecting Parking Mats

This understated and lightweight mat is made with moisture-resistant textured polyvinyl. This type of vinyl is ultra-durable and comes in a variety of color and size options so that you can find the exact right fit for your space.





Buy: IncStores 1.6mm Thick Standard-Grade Nitro Roll Garage Floor Mat $269.99

7. AutoFloorGuard AFG7918 Black AFG MidSize Garage Floor Mat

This garage floor mat is all about containment, with heat-sealed watertight seams that are super absorbent and durable. With stay-put corners, it’ll stay exactly where you want it until you are ready to move it. That means your garage will remain safe and secure, and you’ll avoid unfortunate accidents that can come from slips and falls, or mats that shift from where they are placed.





Buy: Heavy Duty AutoFloorGuard Midsize/Small SUV Containment Mat $149.99

8. ITSOFT Garage Floor Mat Premium Absorbent Oil Pad

This garage mat offers layers of protection, from top to bottom. At the upper layer is a non-woven cloth, which absorbs moisture and avoids puddles and slipping. At the bottom is waterproof non-slip TPR backing, making it a mat that is safe and secure and will last for a long time.



Buy: ITSOFT Garage Floor Mat $29.99

9. KALASONEER Oil Spill Garage Floor Mat

Oil spills happen in a garage. Whether you are tinkering under the hood of the car, or there’s a dangerous leak of motor oil or gas, it can quickly escalate to a dangerous situation. But this oil spill mat is made of a thick and durable fabric that is compact and can absorb any liquid it encounters. It has a smooth waterproof backing that will stay affixed to any surface, too, so it won’t drag and get displaced when you are moving about.





Buy: KALASONEER Oil Spill Mat $15.99

10. Diamond Deck 7.5 ft. x 17 ft. Black Textured PVC Standard Car Mat

This mat is a bit of a splurge, but you get what you pay for. It’s made of heavy-duty vinyl and that is then embossed with an elegant diamond-like texture that aside from looking high-end, will protect the floor of the garage from everything from motor oil to water damage.



Buy: Diamond Deck 7.5 ft. x 17 ft. Black Textured PVC Standard Car Mat $432.95

