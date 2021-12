The veteran manager Paul Heyman, who once managed ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar, has been a spokesperson of current WWE Universal Champion ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns. Just 2 days before the pay-per-view Payback 2020, Roman Reigns officially tied up with Paul Heyman in a SmackDown episode. And this had an immediate impact on both of them. While Roman took a giant stride by winning the WWE Universal Championship, Heyman could come out of his part-time role with Brock Lesnar and become a full-timer in WWE. The alliance has ruled over both the brands- SmackDown and Raw- for more than One and a half years.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO