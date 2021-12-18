ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Delicious, Uncommon Wine and Champagne to Buy for the Holiday Season

By Sharon Swart
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iLNp_0dQcneOb00

BUBBLING UP

Various sparklers are less available this year because of supply chain issues. Here are a few alternative fizz suggestions:

La Battagliola Lambrusco ($20, helenswines.com ) from Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region is “a delicious chilled sparkling red,” says Helen Johannesen of L.A.’s Helen’s Wines.

Domaine LA owner Jill Bernheimer’s favorite champagne is Georges Laval Cumières ($100). “But we are getting a sparse six bottles or so this year,” she says, suggesting something more readily available: Laherte Frères Ultradition Extra-Brut ($45)

American label Une Femme offers a “great sparkling rosé, The Callie, made by California winemaker Samantha Sheehan,” says wine director and vintner Taylor Grant. “And I love that part of the proceeds go to Dress for Success.” The Callie ($32) and Une Femme’s The Juliette Champagne ($69), which is made by grower-producers in France, are available at unefemmewines.com .

Antonino Scaglione, the somm at the new Enoteca 5 wine bar in Pacific Palisades, points to Berlucchi ’61 Brut ($38, wine.com ), noting that in 1961 the winemaker created the first Franciacorta (Italy’s version of the famous French bubbles — the C-word mustn’t be spoken). “The Franciacorta Method is one of the strictest sets of specifications in the world,” Scaglione says.

Champagne Lallier is now more widely available in the U.S. Lallier’s chef de caves Dominique Demarville’s choice for the holidays is their Ouvrage Extra Brut ($150, wine.com ), hand-harvested from two pesticide-free Grand Cru plots.

ORANGE REALLY IS THE NEW ROSÉ

Orange wine — created from a maceration of white grape skins and juice during fermentation — has eclipsed the rosé frenzy that’s dominated oenological trends in the U.S. over the past decade. “Orange wine has become a parody of itself in terms of the demand for it,” says Domaine LA wine shop owner and former film exec Jill Bernheimer. For years, “you couldn’t have a rosé pale enough to suit people’s tastes, now they want their wines to be as orange as possible.”

Taste palettes are changing, says André Hueston Mack, the winemaker behind Oregon’s Maison Noir Wines . America’s fascination with more savory libations, such as kombucha and sour beers, also has cracked things open. Mack says orange wines are what “my generation of sommeliers brought to the table. ‘Orange’ was slang that sommeliers used on the floor, and that term carried over.”

Two orange standouts from California are Solminer Skin Fermented Grüner Veltliner 2020 ($35, solminer.com ) and Emme Wines’ “tell your sister i say hi” Muscat Vert 2020 ($34, domainela.com )

Orange or amber winemaking has been around for millennia. “It’s an old [Georgian] style that’s been pushed to the forefront,” explains Taylor Grant of Valle de Guadalupe’s Tresomm winery , who worked at Paradigm before entering the wine biz. The demand has spawned “massive amounts of orange wines from Italy to Chile,” she says. “The hues can vary greatly. It depends on the grape itself, and how long they stay on the skins.” For instance, a pinot gris-based type from Italy yields a coppery tint dubbed “ramato.” A version is offered by Mary J. Blige, who worked with Friulian winemaker Marco Fantinel to create her 2019 Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato ($18, vivino.com ).

NATURAL EVOLUTION

Natural wine isn’t a trend but a philosophy, say proponents of the increasingly popular space. It’s an umbrella term for not-messed-with drink that can involve organic, biodynamic, sustainable and regenerative farming methods and low-intervention, additive-free winemaking processes.

Helen Johannesen of L.A.’s Helen’s Wines — which recently added a third shop at 4400 W. Slauson Ave. , inside Jon & Vinny’s Slauson — says it’s amazing to see the rise in interest for natural wines. She remembers the times “when people were looking at me like I have 20 heads” when she’d suggest “a biodynamic wine from Umbria.” They now care about whether “the farming is on point.” Another concern: “Are you paying the people who are picking your grapes a living wage?” says Daryl Nuhn, managing partner of New York’s Peoples Wine .

Natural wines tend to be lower in alcohol than conventional wines, which can clock in at 14 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) or higher. People are looking for a “lighter, fresher experience,” says Nuhn. “Having a bottle of 15 to 16 percent wine and a big steak dinner can leave you feeling like you have to go straight to bed.” Johannesen suggests trying Jus Jus Night ($41, helenswines.com ), an organic sparkling verjus from Sonoma County’s Martha Stoumen and Julia Sherman, with just 7 percent ABV.

Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power recently launched an organic, additive-free wine brand called Avaline. They team with winemakers in Europe and the U.S. who also espouse low-impact practices. Diaz’s favorite Red ($20, wine.com ) is made by France’s EthicDrinks, which emphasizes a carbon-neutral footprint and sustainable packaging.

Many established wine houses are dialing up their eco-friendly practices. “Sustainability is not only about the vineyards,” says Lallier Champagne’s new chef de caves Dominique Demarville (previously at Veuve Clicquot for over a decade). “It is essential to look at the whole process: the use of water and energy, how we are shipping the product, biodiversity, our relationship with suppliers.”

Telmont Champagne (just named the “official supplier” of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival) has set a goal of becoming a “100 percent organic estate by 2025.” Telmont’s sustainability objectives include switching to recycled glass bottles without packaging, as well as using only renewable energy and banning the use of air transport.

Wine professionals are keenly aware of the connection between the environment and their business. Climate-change events reverberate deeply. Nuhn says the recent wildfires in California, and frosts in France will impact output from those regions. “Red wines from California will be harder to come by,” she says. Sonoma vintner Jamie Kutch , known for his Pinot Noirs, reports, “We sadly lost 80 percent of our production due to smoke taint.”

GO LARGE

Plus-size bottles — magnums and jeroboams — are the best pours, say wine pros. “Mags are always my go-to choice of format,” says Jorge Riera, wine director at New York’s Frenchette bistro. “People need to be less afraid of a mag when it’s [equivalent to] only two [750-ml] bottles.” (A jeroboam is four bottles.)

“The natural atomic structure of the wine has more space to expand in a larger bottle,” Riera explains. “Due to the size difference and overall surface volume, wine in a magnum or jero will always taste better and more open” than wine from a standard 750-ml bottle.

Adds winemaker André Hueston Mack, “Nothing screams the holidays like large-format wine.” He recommends his Maison Noir Wines XL Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, 2020 ($55, maisonnoirwines.com ). “This is only made in magnums. It is the top-barrel selection of our ever-so-popular Other People’s Pinot Noir.”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

A version of this story first appeared in the Dec. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How Hollywood Eats Now: Mid-Pandemic Dining, From Alice Waters to Curtis Stone

Mask up and show proof of vaccination at the hostess stand. 2021 has been a strange year, and stranger still within the L.A. dining scene, where the pandemic’s ongoing fluctuations and shifting mandates collided with patrons’ risk tolerance. As the omicron variant spreads, perennially tough reservations like Gjelina and Bavel have been reeling from newly affected employees. Add to this restaurateurs’ attempts to hire staff as minimum wage measures push baseline hourly pay upward, with West Hollywood raising the standard to $17.64 — the highest in the nation — for hotel workers beginning Jan. 1. (The federal minimum wage has remained...
RESTAURANTS
The Hollywood Reporter

15 International Series to Binge-Watch Over the Holiday Season

The closing act of a modern Italian mafia classic, a look at the lives of Jewish people in 1950s Turkey and a few Korean series to help you and your loved ones suffering from a case of Squid Game withdrawal. As it has done in recent years, The Hollywood Reporter has looked far and wide for international shows to cram into your downtime over this holiday season. GOMORRAH With the fifth and final season of this ground-breaking Italian mafia drama set to bow in early 2022, now is the time to catch up on the show critics have compared favorably to The Wire,...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

First Look: The Maybourne Hotel Debuts Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills

Four years ago, on opposite sides of the Beverly Canon Gardens, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon bistro was a bustling power lunch spot across from the five-star Montage Beverly Hills Hotel. Today, neither Bouchon nor the Montage are still there. But the pocket park in Beverly Hills’ Golden Triangle is set to be fully occupied once again in 2022. Bouchon, which closed at the end of 2017, is slated to become Tommy’s, a new restaurant founded by former Craig’s manager Tommy Salvatore. And the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, which purchased the Montage in late 2019, continues to expand its food and beverage offerings. Last year,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Shop#White Wine#Natural Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Domaine La#American#Dress For Success#Une Femme#Unefemmewines Com#French#Grand Cru
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Savor the Season with Delicious, Decorative Cheese Boards

(Family Features) A cheese board, plate or course can be a delightful way to savor the season with family and friends, bringing together a medley of tastes and textures. This year, try serving up a board with real, quality cheeses that also set a celebratory tone with these tips from the experts at Real California Milk, representing California's dairy farm families.
RECIPES
10Best

Delicious chocolate treats that make it easy to go vegan this holiday season

Vegan chocolate is the perfect present for a friend or family member who's vegan or has dairy allergies, and these selections would bring the wow factor to any celebration. Recent vegans who miss dairy-based candy bars will love the milk chocolate bars made with almond milk or oat milk. There are lots of dark chocolate choices, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click2Houston.com

Step up your wine game this holiday season with these Cabernets

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Courtney, here!. Let’s raise those glasses… it’s Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B! This is the midweek pick me up that I needed. On the show Derrick and I tasted two Cabernets that are both under $20. First, from Columbia...
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Sparkling Wine Vs Champagne: What's The Difference?

If you need a good cocktail party conversation starter for your next social gathering, drink in some of these facts about the differences between Champagne and sparkling wine. The variations in these bubbly libations may be imperceptible to the untrained vintner's eye or discerning taste buds, but there are important distinctions setting Champagne and sparkling wine apart, particularly in respect to where and how they are made.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
East Hampton Star

A Curated Holiday Wine Selection

When not advising their Curated Wine Cellars clients, Donna Paitchel and David Shuster offer their own tutorials on different international wine regions and styles on Instagram. Recent posts have featured Amarone from the area around Venice known as the Veneto and Hermitage from a small area in the northern Rhone region, which is one of the oldest wine-growing areas in the world.
DRINKS
thetahoeweekly.com

Sparkling wines for the holidays

“Well, did you hear the good news? There’s gonna be some bad blues …” (I cannot resist a rock ‘n’ roll rhyme from Ry Cooder.) What I mean coming down your way is bubbles. As goofy as this opening may be, please, do not let it deter you from reading on because there is no wine category that is currently overachieving like sparkling wine in all of its glorious forms and fashions. And with New Year’s celebrations on the horizon, it seems fitting to dive deeper into our Champagne glasses.
DRINKS
Delta County Independent

Deliver delicious brisket for the holidays

Beef brisket is a relatively inexpensive, yet highly versatile cut of meat. It’s equally at home in a pastrami or corned beef sandwich as it is on Christmas and Chanukah holiday tables. When cooked correctly, brisket is tender and delicious. Brisket comes from the area of cows or steers...
RECIPES
thetahoeweekly.com

Holiday Gifts for Wine Lovers

You have to love wine lovers, especially around any gift-giving occasion because you know you are going to nail it when it comes to gifting — especially with a little help from your friendly neighborhood wine writer. So being that we are in the heart of the giving season in many parts of the world, what better time for a primer on bringing joy to the wine lovers you care about.
DRINKS
Telegraph

How pink champagne became the toast of serious wine investors

Will any of the bottles of champagne you open over Christmas and for the New Year be pink? It’s not long since rosé champagne was widely viewed as a Valentine’s Day frivolity to be drunk, perhaps, under a cluster of heart-shaped red balloons. But as part of the rosy-hued trend that has taken still rosé from Provence from beach bars and picnic tables onto superyachts and into Michelin-starred restaurants, rosé champagne is now taken much more seriously by both drinkers and sommeliers.
DRINKS
fb101.com

Champagne Bollinger and Champagne Ayala Holiday

It’s the time of year for gifting and entertaining and as your readers reach for something bubbly for the holidays, I’d love to put Champagne Bollinger and Champagne Ayala on your radar. Champagne Bollinger and Champagne Ayala are both run and operated by the Bollinger family and have...
DRINKS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy