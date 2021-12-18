ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Price pays tribute to terminally ill mum Amy, 69, on her 33rd wedding anniversary with stepdad Paul

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Katie Price paid tribute to her terminally ill mum and step-dad on their 33rd wedding anniversary in a Thursday Instagram post.

The former glamour model, 43, shared a sweet snap of her beloved Amy, 69, who looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured striped kaftan.

Sitting back-to-back with her was fencing contractor Paul, who kept things casual in a burgundy T-shirt and light blue swimming shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyRGr_0dQcnbkQ00
Loved up: Katie Price paid tribute to her terminally ill mum and step-dad on their 33rd wedding anniversary in a Thursday Instagram post

In her caption, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wrote: 'Mum & Dads anniversary 33 years and still going strong I'm so happy for them @pp_fencing [sic].'

Amy has been shielding at her home during the pandemic as she suffers from terminal idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is an incurable lung infection.

Katie recently revealed she offered Amy one of her lungs while she battles the incurable disease, since she only has around 34 per cent of her lung capacity left.

She's been shielding at her home during the pandemic and and is currently waiting to see if she can have a transplant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuPzI_0dQcnbkQ00
Tragic: It comes after Katie said she was 'incredibly sorry' and 'sincerely grateful nobody was hurt' after being spared jail for flipping her car while drunk, banned and high on Thursday

It comes after Katie said she was 'incredibly sorry' and 'sincerely grateful nobody was hurt' after being spared jail for flipping her car while drunk, banned and high on Thursday.

The mum-of-five was told by the judge she 'deserved' to be in jail but escaped with a suspended sentence because she complied with a requirement to attend The Priory, a £6,800-a-week rehab centre.

Katie was handed a 16-week suspended sentence and two-year ban at Crawley Magistrates' Court, three months after she flipped her BMW on its side on a country lane near her home in West Sussex at around 6.20am on September 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rUYz_0dQcnbkQ00
Wow! The mum-of-five was told by the judge she 'deserved' to be in jail but escaped with a suspended sentence because she complied with a requirement to attend The Priory, a £6,800-a-week rehab centre 

She wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she 'realised the damage my actions could have caused'.

She added: 'I would like to thank my family - my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months

'It's been a really difficult time and I'm incredibly sorry for my actions - I'm sincerely grateful nobody was hurt - I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cvmpj_0dQcnbkQ00
Speaking out: She wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she 'realised the damage my actions could have caused'

'I'm now spending time getting better - mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time.

'The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I'm trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.

'This will be a long process for myself and something I'll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It's also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter.'

Katie Price's long history of driving offences that has seen her banned from the road SIX times

2003: Price escaped a speeding charge after police failed to arrest her within 12 weeks of allegedly clocking 70mph in a 40mph zone in her Range Rover.

2008: After talking on the mobile phone while driving on April 18, Price landed three penalty points.

2009: Price failed to provide the identity of the driver after her car was allegedly caught speeding in a 30mph zone and was later handed four penalty points after being clocked at 99mph and was handed four points on her licence.

2010: Price was convicted for failing to be in proper control of her horsebox after veering into another lane in February and was given three points on her licence, bringing her total to 10. Then in December she was banned from driving for six months after doing 83mph in a 70mph zone in her home county of West Sussex.

2012: Two years later, Katie was disqualified for 12 months for failing to respond to two speeding tickets in September.

2018: Price landed a six-month ban in February 2018 for speeding after totting up 12 penalty points for speeding. In July, photos emerged of her driving while still banned. Then in October she was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and spent 13 hours in custody after crashing into a VW Golf and a hedge on a gated estate at 2am.

2019: She was given a three-month ban for driving while disqualified in January of that year. And then in October, Price was banned from driving for a further 18 months for failing to inform police who was behind the wheel of her pink Range Rover during a crash in Bexley, South East London.

2021 : Price crashes her BMW car on a country road near her West Sussex home in the early hours of the morning in September after drinking and taking drugs. She pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates of drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

