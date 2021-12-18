Katie Price pays tribute to terminally ill mum Amy, 69, on her 33rd wedding anniversary with stepdad Paul

Katie Price paid tribute to her terminally ill mum and step-dad on their 33rd wedding anniversary in a Thursday Instagram post.

The former glamour model, 43, shared a sweet snap of her beloved Amy, 69, who looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured striped kaftan.

Sitting back-to-back with her was fencing contractor Paul, who kept things casual in a burgundy T-shirt and light blue swimming shorts.

In her caption, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant wrote: 'Mum & Dads anniversary 33 years and still going strong I'm so happy for them @pp_fencing [sic].'

Amy has been shielding at her home during the pandemic as she suffers from terminal idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is an incurable lung infection.

Katie recently revealed she offered Amy one of her lungs while she battles the incurable disease, since she only has around 34 per cent of her lung capacity left.

She's been shielding at her home during the pandemic and and is currently waiting to see if she can have a transplant.

It comes after Katie said she was 'incredibly sorry' and 'sincerely grateful nobody was hurt' after being spared jail for flipping her car while drunk, banned and high on Thursday.

The mum-of-five was told by the judge she 'deserved' to be in jail but escaped with a suspended sentence because she complied with a requirement to attend The Priory, a £6,800-a-week rehab centre.

Katie was handed a 16-week suspended sentence and two-year ban at Crawley Magistrates' Court, three months after she flipped her BMW on its side on a country lane near her home in West Sussex at around 6.20am on September 28.

She wrote in a statement on her Instagram page that she 'realised the damage my actions could have caused'.

She added: 'I would like to thank my family - my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months

'It's been a really difficult time and I'm incredibly sorry for my actions - I'm sincerely grateful nobody was hurt - I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.

'I'm now spending time getting better - mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time.

'The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I'm trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.

'This will be a long process for myself and something I'll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It's also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter.'

