ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa's struggling Leeds side would benefit more than most from a circuit breaker to get some of their best players back... they've conceded 14 goals in just three games and are lucky to be as high as 16th in the table

By David Coverdale For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As they clambered off the team bus at Elland Road, you would have been forgiven for thinking a school class had just arrived for a stadium tour.

No fewer than seven teenagers stepped off the luxury Leeds coach, among them an actual schoolboy, 15-year-old Archie Gray.

The average age of Marcelo Bielsa's bench on Saturday night was 18, with a total of 10 players unavailable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gM9tZ_0dQcnUWD00
Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have been decimated by injuries to senior players in recent weeks

And to think this was the one match deemed OK to go ahead in the Premier League yesterday.

There was a suggestion that Leeds had also tried to get this game called off on Friday night.

And who could really blame them given the thrashing which followed was one of the most inevitable results of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's squad – mostly vaccinated it has be said - have been decimated by injury rather than Omicron, with Diego Llorente understood to have been the only withdrawal following a positive test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHBK5_0dQcnUWD00
Marcelo Bielsa was forced to name 15-year-old Archie Gray on Leeds' bench to face Arsenal

But Leeds are almost certainly missing more players than some of the teams who have had games postponed this weekend.

When it comes to Covid, the Premier League's only rule is that a club will not be granted permission for a postponement if they have 14 or more players available. Fewer than 14, and requests will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Well, Leeds' injury-crippled squad last night contained only eight senior outfield players, with the rest, including starters Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh, coming from the Under-23s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bz0K2_0dQcnUWD00
Kalvin Phillips has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury he picked up this month

To Bielsa's credit, he insisted in midweek that he did not want to use the numbers absent as an excuse. Yet he would have every right to do so, particularly given the lack of transparency from the Premier League on Covid cases.

For Saturday's five top-flight cancellations, it remains unknown how many players from each team had the virus.

That is something the Premier League needs to put right. Otherwise fans will rightly wonder if some sides could have got the game on by utilising their youth teams, as Leeds did last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrMxn_0dQcnUWD00
Jack Harrison limped off in the first half of the game against Arsenal with an injury

For now, though, Bielsa must find a way through the biggest test of his time at Elland Road, which only worsened last night when Jack Harrison limped off in the first half.

Questions will be asked about what is behind such an unprecedented injury crisis. As news emerged young centre-half Charlie Cresswell had joined the treatment table on Friday after dislocating his shoulder, one Twitter wag asked what was really happening in training at Thorp Arch – football or UFC?

Others have pondered whether Bielsa's punishing training methods are to blame. But really, it is probably just bad luck – and their form is tanking because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXTUC_0dQcnUWD00
Dan James and Diego Llorente picked up knocks against Manchester City on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEBhH_0dQcnUWD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6jgK_0dQcnUWD00
Liam Cooper also suffered an injury against Brentford and hasn't played since December 5

They have now conceded 14 goals in just three games. They have won only one of their last eight Premier League matches. It is relegation form in anyone's book.

Of course, injuries are not completely to blame – Leeds were hardly flying when most players were fit – but it cannot be ignored.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness said Bielsa's team played like they were in the 'school playground' against Arsenal, which is no surprise given the age of some of those involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34copR_0dQcnUWD00
Patrick Bamford has missed 12 of Leeds' last 13 games with ankle and hamstring injuries

Right now, they are lucky to be as high as 16th in the table. They are five points clear of the bottom three, but third-bottom Burnley have three games in hard.

It is hard to see how things pick up for Leeds until they get some of their best players back or sign some reinforcements next month.

With talk growing of a possible circuit break to this season, Bielsa's struggling side would benefit more than most.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Archie Gray
Person
Graeme Souness
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds#Arsenal#Omicron#The Premier League#Under 23s
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League clubs opt to continue season despite 90 Covid cases in past week

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the latest coronavirus crisis under control, with 90 confirmed cases among players and staff recorded last week.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs, with the number of positive cases leaping by 48 in the space of a week.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 teams on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Liverpool are the 'OBVIOUS buyers' for in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland with Jurgen Klopp's side 'in the market for a new number nine next summer'

Liverpool are reportedly one of the front-runners to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian striker looks likely to leave the Bundesliga side next summer once his £64m release clause kicks in. Haaland is considered as one of the most exciting players in the world and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christmas comes early for Premier League clubs with SCORES of players now able to play in the full festive fixture list after the Government cut the isolation period for positive Covid cases from 10 days to seven - here's how EVERY team is affected

Scores of Premier League footballers, who have tested positive for Covid-19, are now back in contention for selection during Christmas after ministers cut the period of isolation. Health chiefs have today announced those with a positive Covid test can be released after seven days, rather than 10. This means that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'wants PSG star Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Chelsea' as he begins to prepare for life without the German international

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Rudiger's future has been the subject of speculation in recent months, with the German international's contract at Chelsea set to expire at the end of the season. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs West Ham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup fixture tonight

West Ham will look to continue their impressive Carabao Cup run when they visit London rivals Tottenham in the quarter-finals tonight. David Moyes’ side knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford before eliminating the holders Manchester City in the previous round. The Hammers have suffered a dip in form in the Premier League, however, and have won just one of their last six games in the competition following their strong start to the season. Spurs, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday in an impressive performance under Antonio Conte, are looking to go one step further than last campaign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

273K+
Followers
9K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy