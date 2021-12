It was 10 a.m. on the last Monday before Christmas 2021, when Keith Covey pulled his pick-up truck and trailer to the entrance of the YMCA of Pulaski County. The pick-up truck’s bed was filled to the brim with large cardboard boxes, each containing about 45 toys and a dozen smaller items meant to be “stocking stuffers.” The trailer attached to the rear of his truck carried eight brand new bicycles.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO