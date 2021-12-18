ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dutch Lock Down As Europe Intensifies Omicron Response

By Danny KEMP with AFP bureaus
The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the Omicron variant could be dominant in Europe...

