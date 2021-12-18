ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

CarMax Reportedly Offers Ford Bronco Owner Nearly $17,000 Over Sticker To Sell; Would You Do It?

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, the Ford Bronco is a hot commodity that routinely sells for more than its sticker price. This has some owners considering their options and one of them is Nick Hodges, who is a member of the Bronco 6th Gen Facebook group. Curious to see how much his...

www.carscoops.com

Related
AutoExpress

New Ford Bronco 2022 review

If we awarded stars based on charm and character, the Bronco would get five of them. It’s further proof that Ford is building cars that will make you smile, with a sense of fun (and a sense of humour) built into them. The bumpy ride (at least on our test car) might not translate well to the UK, but the rest of the package certainly would. It could well turn out to be the cut-price Defender rival many people are looking for.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

We Finally Got Our Ford Bronco. Here are the 7 Things That Immediately Struck Us.

Few vehicles have been more highly anticipated in recent years than the all-new Ford Bronco. Buyers have been waiting for more than a year and a half, including those of us at the CR Auto Test Center. Only in the past few months have versions of the rugged midsized SUV started trickling into dealers.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Ford SUVs: Beautiful Bronco Paint, Expedition Upgrades, and More

Ford is now mostly out of the car business, instead focusing on trucks and SUVs. To that end, it has introduced some seriously compelling new nameplates recently, including the Bronco twins and all-electric Mustang Mach-E. At the same time, it's making continual improvements to longstanding nameplates including the Explorer and Expedition. Read on to see everything that's new for 2022 in Ford's SUV lineup.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Blows Their Top, Disposing of Defective Bronco Lids

You may recall the brouhaha surrounding the Ford Bronco hardtop, a piece of the SUV that held up the initial rollout of the much-awaited model before causing a recall thanks to odd wear patterns. Specifically, certain roof units had a manufacturing deficiency which caused them to discolor and expose a honeycomb pattern after being subjected to particular levels of water and humidity (read: everyday conditions for some types of customers).
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford's Cool New Truck Could Get the Bronco Treatment

Ford should have a hit with the Maverick. It's a fun, cool-looking small pickup truck. It's super practical. And in base spec, the Maverick packs a 2.5-liter hybrid that earns 42 mpg. And that version has a nominal starting MSRP under $20,000, making it the cheapest hybrid on sale in the United States.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond

Ford’s decision to bring back the Bronco is a wise one. It’s not unusual to see one sitting in a driveway alongside far more expensive machinery. It has that élan, the same aura possessed by its competition from Jeep and Land Rover. Having reported on the Bronco...
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Custom Ford F-250 With A Bronco Face Could Give You Nightmares

We'll start this article by addressing the elephant in the room with as neutral a position as we can muster, with the understanding that some might actually see an elephant here. You're probably familiar with the timeless phrase beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Well, let's just leave it at that.
CARS
Boston Herald

The Ford Bronco is here, finally!

For American-made truck giant Ford Motor Co., it was time for a revival of the SUV fleet and no better way to do it than with the Bronco nameplate. Adding to the already successful Explorer, the SUV fleet is now complete as the Bronco is optioned in both the two-door and four-door models.
CARS
palmbeachillustrated.com

Mane Attraction: Ford’s New Bronco

If this thing looked any tougher, it’d wear knuckle-dusters, steel-toe boots, and be affectionately known among prison inmates as Slugger. This is the new Ford Bronco, capable of crawling up the side of Everest while you check your email, and eating Jeep Wranglers for breakfast. Just look at it....
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Ford Bronco Everglades And It Looks Totally Rad

Ford has made no secret about its exciting Bronco lineup expansion plans. Come next year, both the Bronco Raptor and Everglades package will debut. You should be excited. And now the folks over at Bronco Nation have gotten an up-close preview of a relatively lightly disguised advanced prototype. By and large, it looks production-ready.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Roush reveals first upgrades for the Ford Bronco

Ford is gearing up to launch a Bronco Raptor next year, but this isn't the only avenue for Bronco fans looking to extract more performance from the off-roader. There's a growing list of tuning firms with upgrades for the Bronco, and one with close links to Ford is Roush which this week unveiled its first offerings.
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Selling New Cars With Old Batteries, Facelifted Jeep Renegade, And Roush Bronco: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In what has become a rather bizarre discovery, Tesla is selling 2021 Model 3s with battery packs from 2017. The vehicles come with a small disclaimer at the bottom of the web page saying, “Range figures may be up to 12% lower [than rated by the EPA] due to battery age.” As we all know, battery capacity reduces over time, explaining the disclaimer. But what isn’t quite so clear is how Tesla’s eight-year 100,000 miles warranty for its vehicles’ batteries with a minimum of 70 percent retention of battery capacity will work. Nor is it explained why such cars exist for sale in the first place.
CARS
Autoblog

Custom 1978 Ford Bronco is a look into an alternate Bronco universe

In a world full of remakes and revivals of everything from cars to movies, and all of them of widely varied quality, it's a bit of a miracle that the 2021 Ford Bronco has been so universally acclaimed. And seeing this custom 1978 Ford Bronco has reminded us that things could have gone very, very differently.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Ready To Offer Donut Doors For The Wrangler

The battle for off-road supremacy between Ford and Jeep has been raging for years, but has become especially heated since the launch of the highly anticipated Ford Bronco. The Bronco takes the fight to one of America's most loved 4x4s, the Jeep Wrangler, and since the launch of the tough new Ford, both brands have been trying to outdo each other. The latest battle has to do with doors, and it's more complicated than it sounds.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Roush Air Induction System Available Now

The sheer number of Ford Bronco parts and accessories available has exploded in recent months and now includes a two-inch lift kit, Power Packs for Ford’s 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 and 2.7L EcoBoost V6, a roof-mounted off-road light kit, a tire pressure monitoring kit, Sasquatch fender flare kit, tube doors, and a functional bead lock ring kit, to name a few. Longtime Ford tuner Roush also recently launched an axle-back exhaust system for the rugged SUV, and now, it’s also selling a 2021 Ford Bronco air induction system.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Ford Bronco Falls Short Of Safety Greatness

If you're into off-roading, 2021 might as well have been named the year of the Bronco. That's because the 2021 Ford Bronco was hot on everyone's lips for all manner of reasons. While it was a strong enough contender to be crowned the CarBuzz Off-Road Warrior winner in our 2021 Awards, it also faced several quality issues in equal measure to having praise heaped upon it for its off-road prowess, on-road refinement, and in some circles, even tunability. But if there was one area of the Bronco that remained shrouded in mystery, it was safety. Of course, safety ratings matter little when you're climbing rocks, but to many family-minded buyers, this is an important factor in the buying decision. Now, the results are in, from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in any case.
CARS
Motorious

1976 Ford Bronco Started After Sitting 21 Years

The old joke is that Ford stands for “Found On Road Dead.” While that might be a funny little jab Chevy and Mopar guys use against their Blue Oval friends, what we have here with this 1976 Ford Bronco is pretty close. At first glance, it’s obvious this old off-roader has been sitting out in the elements for some time, what with the healthy patina some would absolutely kill to own and all. Even the windows are just absolutely filthy as this thing has just sat.
CARS

