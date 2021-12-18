Warren County COVID update Saturday, December 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 47 recoveries. As of Saturday, December 18, the county was monitoring a total of 447 active coronavirus cases.

Health Services reports 12 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Saturday. All have a moderate illness. Two are moderately ill outside of the hospital. Nine of the 12 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Health Services reports twenty-one of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Nine of the 12 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 1,770 of 46,252 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 8.1% and the Capital Region’s rate 6.3 as of Saturday morning. Officials say the county has had 104 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. 55 died in a hospital, 41 at a nursing home, 6 at home, and 2 in an assisted living facility.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration links posted)

Tuesday, December 28 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

In addition:

Local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York State mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. More details can be found on the Warren County website .

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations. Please call 518-761-6580 for details about vaccination protocols.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website . Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website . Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website .

