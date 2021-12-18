ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Triple-doubles in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Murray compiled 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pasadena Star-News

Paul George returns, but Dejounte Murray, Spurs blow out Clippers

LOS ANGELES — And Tyronn Lue talked about being frustrated before the game. Just about everything was a struggle for his Clippers on Monday, when they made their final game at Staples Center as Staples Center (it will officially be Crypto.com Arena when the Clippers host Denver on Dec. 26) one to forget.
NBA
expressnews.com

It has taken a village plus persistence to build Dejounte Murray into an NBA point guard

LOS ANGELES — Fall and get back up. For his first 22 years on Earth, that was life for Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray. Growing up on the streets of Seattle, where there plenty of opportunities for missteps. But through a burgeoning high school career at Rainier Beach High, to one college season at Washington and a 2016 NBA draft night that saw Murray nearly fall completely from the first round, Murray had a single mantra hard-wired in his brain.
NBA
expressnews.com

The triple take: Spurs 116, Clippers 92

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers got All-Star forward Paul George back from a six-game absence Monday at the newly rechristened Crypto.com Arena. The Spurs never had any All-Stars to begin with. Credit the Spurs and their every-man-for-the-job approach in rolling up a dominating 116-92 win over the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
CBS Sports

Murray, Spurs aim to continue strong play against Lakers

It's almost as if there will be a pair of home teams when the San Antonio Spurs visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Spurs have taken up residency in L.A., arriving Sunday in advance of a convincing 116-92 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday when their energy was flowing. The Spurs put up 114 shots from the field -- making 50 -- and grabbed 23 of their 66 rebounds on the offensive end.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Dejounte Murray makes Spurs history while Joel Embiid feasts again

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Last season was silly, and lately, we’re getting...
NBA
thefocus.news

Who is Draymond Green's son DJ? Warriors star's wife and children revealed

Draymond Green’s son DJ recently stole the show on the Warriors bench, handing out towels and attending to players. With his newfound fame, we look at Draymond Green’s other children and wife, Hazel Renee. The Golden State Warriors blew out the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Monday night, moving...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Spurs#Fg
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add 15-year NBA veteran via hardship exception

At least one reinforcement has arrived for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are signing veteran wing C.J. Miles to the NBA hardship exception, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. The hardship exception is a temporary roster spot that allows a team to exceed the 15-man roster limit if it has at least three players who have missed at least three consecutive games due to illness or injury.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy