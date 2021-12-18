ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sunday game called off

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Keller and the Coyotes will no longer play Vancouver on Sunday, as the league has...

www.cbssports.com

fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Scott Wedgewood: No game Tuesday

Wedgewood and the Coyotes will not play Seattle on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related postponements. For now, the Coyotes are still expected to face the Lightning on Thursday before the league goes on holiday break this weekend. Wedgewood is currently sporting a .903 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA through 16 games with Arizona and New Jersey this season.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Jack Campbell: Thursday's game called off

Campbell (COVID-19 protocols) and the Maple Leafs won't play Thursday versus the Blues after the NHL suspended cross-border travel through the holiday break. With Campbell being one of seven Maple Leafs in the virus protocols already, their season was likely to be paused even without the travel restriction implemented. It's unclear if Campbell will be able to test out of protocols in time for a Dec. 27 game versus the Blue Jackets.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Jack Hughes: Tuesday's game called off

Hughes and New Jersey's upcoming game with Pittsburgh has been postponed. Since returning from injury, Hughes has tallied five points in 11 contests but has also registered a disappointing minus-11 rating. Still, the 20-year-old center figures to be the primary driver of the Devils' offense when the team returns to action versus the Blues on Dec. 27.
NHL

