NHL

Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Two more matches postponed

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ullmark and the Bruins' games against the Senators on Sunday and Tuesday...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Two more games postponed

Demko and the Canucks' next two games have been postponed after the NHL suspended cross-border travel through the holiday break. The Canucks already had both of their games this weekend postponed, and they'll now see Tuesday's game versus the Sharks and Thursday's contest with the Ducks scrubbed as well. Demko and the Canucks figure to return to action Dec. 27 versus the Kraken barring any future adjustments to the schedule.
NHL
Syracuse.com

Two more Syracuse Crunch games postponed by Covid

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The American Hockey League has added two Syracuse Crunch games to its growing list of contests postponed by Covid protocols. Syracuse’s home game vs. Providence on Wednesday and its trip to Belleville on Dec. 28 have been called off for now. No makeup dates have been announced.
NHL

