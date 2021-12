Utica, N.Y. — A Utica woman was accused of spitting on and biting an officer who was attempting to arrest her Sunday morning at a Utica store, police said. Officers were called at about 10:15 a.m. to the Oneida St. Market, 1331 Oneida St., for an unruly customer who was spitting at and attacking other customers and store employees, according to a news release issued by Utica police.

UTICA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO