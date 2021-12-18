ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Boston Bruins schedule postponed through Dec. 26 due to COVID-19 concerns

By Nick O'Malley
 4 days ago
The Boston Bruins won’t be hitting the ice again until after Christmas. On Saturday, the NHL announced that the Bruins would be shut down through Sunday, Dec. 26, “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.”....

WCVB

Boston Bruins place defenseman Brandon Carlo in COVID-19 protocol

BOSTON — Another Boston Bruins player has been placed in COVID-19 protocol. The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that defenseman Brandon Carlo has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Last week, the team placed several players on COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen and Trent Frederic and...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Colorado Avalanche
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox might be shorthanded for 10 games in Toronto with new Canadian COVID-19 vaccine rules set to go into place | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

The Red Sox won’t have a part-time player a la Kyrie Irving in 2022, but there’s a chance they will be shorthanded for a portion of their games. Beginning Jan. 15, unvaccinated professional athletes will no longer be able to travel to Canada, as the country’s minister of public safety Marco Mendicino, told CBC last month. That means that unvaccinated major leaguers likely won’t be allowed in the country for games against the Blue Jays in 2022; Toronto is expected to play a full home schedule at Rogers Centre after playing in temporary homes in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo for all of 2020 and most of 2021.
MLB
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.
CHINA
