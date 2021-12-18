North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days to Mark Kim Family Anniversary: Report
"People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period," one resident said, according to Radio Free Asia's Korean...www.newsweek.com
"People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period," one resident said, according to Radio Free Asia's Korean...www.newsweek.com
Yes, just like Biden couldn’t accept the 13 dead soldiers families grieving and had to keep mewling on about Beau. I think it’s called Narcissism.
that would be funny if the US government had satellite sound technology, and we could point it over North Korea and crank up the volume of constant laughter! Show all the people of North Korea would hear laughter laughter laughter laughter night and day constantly!
LOL. It is very hard for me to understand what goes on in North Korea and we have so many that are “offended” for one thing or another in our country! American citizens have no idea how lucky we are to have the privilege to live in the USA!!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 143