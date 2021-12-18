ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days to Mark Kim Family Anniversary: Report

By Fatma Khaled
 4 days ago
"People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period," one resident said, according to Radio Free Asia's Korean...

Marjorie Morningstar
4d ago

Yes, just like Biden couldn’t accept the 13 dead soldiers families grieving and had to keep mewling on about Beau. I think it’s called Narcissism.

Reply
40
John Doe
4d ago

that would be funny if the US government had satellite sound technology, and we could point it over North Korea and crank up the volume of constant laughter! Show all the people of North Korea would hear laughter laughter laughter laughter night and day constantly!

Reply
15
Guest
2d ago

LOL. It is very hard for me to understand what goes on in North Korea and we have so many that are “offended” for one thing or another in our country! American citizens have no idea how lucky we are to have the privilege to live in the USA!!!

Reply
8
