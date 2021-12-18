North Korea Bans Laughing for 11 Days to Mark Kim Family Anniversary: Report

At least seven North Koreans have been executed for their taste in K-pop music in the last decade, according to a human rights group. The Transitional Justice Working Group interviewed hundreds of people who defected from the rogue nation and are helping shed light on the horrific human rights abuses carried out by Kim Jong Un’s dictatorship. Listening to and distributing the popular South Korean music is a crime punishable by death, the report claims. “The families of those being executed were often forced to watch the execution,” defectors told the group. Kim passed a law last December making the distribution of any South Korean entertainment, which he called a “vicious cancer,” punishable by death because, as he put it, it “corrupts North Koreans’ minds.”

ASIA ・ 7 DAYS AGO